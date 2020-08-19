Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Tennis Skills Amid New Scott Disick Split Reports — See Pics

Sofia Richie was spotted playing tennis while wearing a cute and stylish sporty look in Los Angeles, CA on the same day it was reported that her ex Scott Disick has called off their on-again, off-again romance.

Sofia Richie, 21, proved she’s staying active despite reports that her ex Scott Disick, 37, stopped their on-again, off-again relationship when she was seen playing tennis on Aug. 19. The blonde beauty wore a white tank top, black Nike skirt, white socks and white sneakers during the Los Angeles outing and gave off serious expressions as she swung the racket in the hot weather. She had her long locks up in a ponytail and flashed a smile more than once during the match.

Sofia’s tennis time took place on the same day that she and Scott made headlines for the end of their long-term romance. Although they reportedly split back in May after dating for three years, they are believed to have reunited in July, but it’s over again and Scott is reportedly the one who made the final decision.

Sofia seems to be taking in as much activity as she can in the midst of the split. One day before her latest tennis outing, she was spotted attending a yoga class and looked comfortable and relaxed. She wore a loose long-sleeved blue crop top and matching leggings as well as white socks and black sandals during the class and made sure to keep safe from the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a white face mask.

When Sofia is not exercising solo or in a class, she’s making sure to enjoy the summer weather at the beach. She has been seen on the sand on quite a few occasions and one of her most recent beach visits happened on Aug. 8. She hung out with friends while wearing a white bikini and jeans and drank delicious-looking beverages, proving she knows exactly how to spend a day during the hottest season of the year.

It’s great to see Sofia still enjoying the single life after her recent split from Scott. We hope to see more of her fun outings in the weeks to come. Whether she’s photographed while in public or sharing certain photos on her social media page, she always knows how to impress and inspire with her beauty and attitude!