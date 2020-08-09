See Pic
Sofia Richie Stuns In Bikini Top & Low-Rise Jeans During Beach Outing With Pals

Sofia Richie bared her toned abs as she hung out with pals on the beach in Malibu, wearing a white bikini and unbuttoned jeans.

Sofia Richie is making the most of the summer, hanging out with pals on the beach in Malibu. The 21-year-old was spotted on August 8 rocking a white string bikini and a pair of unbuttoned light wash jeans. The blonde beauty flaunted her taut abs while strolling along the shore in black sunglasses with a glass of wine in hand. She pulled her tresses back into a messy bun, and accessorized with gold necklaces.

Sofia Richie stunned in a bikini with jeans. Image: MEGA

The model is no stranger to showing off her beach body, and she posed for a new mirror selfie on July 29! In the snap, she wore a white and purple floral bikini top with colorful shorts. The bonafide bikini queen accessorized with some simple jewelry including a bracelet and a few delicate necklaces. It comes amid speculation about her relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick.

The father-of-three has been spending a lot of time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and the former flames were spotted on a family excursion to Malibu on July 19. Scott, 37, and Kourtney, 41, spent some time with their three children —  Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — as well as their niece, North West, 7, who tagged along amid drama with her own parents!

Sofia was spotted out for a stroll with pals. Image: MEGA

It comes just a couple of months after Scott and Sofia’s split was made public on May 27. The two had been together for roughly three years when they ended their relationship. Scott has received a lot of love and support from the KarJenner family, spending time with his children, nieces, and nephews. However, he’s also been spotted in the same social circle as Sofia!

The pair were spotted moving in similar circles around the Fourth of July. “They’ve stayed in touch the whole time so it’s not a big surprise they’re hanging out again,” a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife. “Scott’s in a better place but they aren’t back together yet.  It could happen, she’s not dating anyone else, but for now they’re taking it slow.”