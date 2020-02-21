Sofia Richie Snuggles Up To Scott Disick At Launch Of Her Rolla’s Jeans Collection — See PDA Pic

They’re going strong! After weeks of not being photographed together, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick looked super in love at the launch of her Rolla’s Jeans collaboration on Feb. 20.

Scott Disick was the ultimate supportive boyfriend when he attended the launch of his girl, Sofia Richie’s, collaboration with Rolla’s on Feb. 20. The two didn’t pose for any official red carpet photos together, but once inside the party, they cozied up to one another for some pics. HollywoodLife obtained an EXCLUSIVE photo of Sofia leaning into Scott, with her hand placed on his chest as they took some pictures. Scott had his arm firmly wrapped around Sofia’s waist, with his hand protectively placed on her backside.

Over the last several weeks, Sofia and Scott have not been posting much together on social media, and they haven’t been photographed together by paparazzi in quite some time, either. That, along with Sofia recently saying that she wouldn’t be appearing on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, had fans wondering if something could be going on between the two. Many fans also pointed out that Sofia had stopped following Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on social media, despite the women forming a friendship in 2019.

However, it looks like this was all nothing but speculation, as the two looked as in love as ever during the Rolla’s party. Sofia even posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and Scott kissing on the lips! This outing came after the pair spent Valentine’s Day together on Feb. 14. It’s unclear what they did on their date night, but Sofia shared a mirror selfie of the two ahead of their night out on her Instagram Story.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since the end of summer 2017. At the time, fans were convinced that it was nothing more than a fling, due to the stars’ 15-year age difference. However, it wasn’t long before the lovebirds proved that their romance was the real deal!

Eventually, Sofia started spending time with Scott’s kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. By the end of 2018, she started getting invited to Kardashian family vacations and other KarJenner events. In 2019, Scott, Sofia, Kourtney and the kids even went on a vacation without ANY other family members. Clearly, they’re the ultimate modern family!