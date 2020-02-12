Why Scott Disick Just Started Following Sofia Richie On Instagram 2.5 Years After Starting Romance

Scott Disick ‘decided it was important to follow’ his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Instagram. Here’s what sparked Scott’s epiphany more than two years after he started dating the model, according to sources!

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21, became Instagram official in Sept. 2017, but there’s a reason it took Scott until 2020 to give his girlfriend a “follow” on the same app. “Scott never followed Sofia on Instagram in the past because it really wasn’t something that ever occurred to him and it had nothing to do with his feelings for her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Sofia could finally count Scott among her over 6.3 million Instagram followers on Feb. 6. For Scott, Instagram is all about business — and not the personal kind, our source explains.

“Scott looks at social media as a means for networking and promoting his clothing line, Talentless,” our source continues. “He posts the occasional personal photo, but when he does it’s usually of his kids [Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5].” It’s true — the last time Scott shared a photo of Sofia, it was in Oct. 2019. Given Sofia’s job as a model and influencer, however, she regularly posts on Instagram. “Scott realized how much social media is a part of Sofia’s life and she’s such a big part of his life so he decided it was important to follow her,” our source adds. “Scott loves Sofia and if it shows her how much she means to him, then he’s all for something as simple as following her on Instagram.”

Scott’s Instagram “follow” also reflects the growing intensity of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s romance with Sofia, a second insider tells us. “Scott is all about Sofia; making the move to follow her on Instagram speaks volumes about where his heart lies,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He is very committed to her and supports whatever she wants to do and he wants the world to know it. Things are very good between them, very chill.” That should alleviate any worries, after Sofia announced she would no longer appear in any episodes of KUWTK in an interview on Feb. 4!

Even if Sofia and Scott will no longer appear alongside one another on the small screen, that doesn’t mean they’re drifting apart in real life. The lovers “both like to spend most of their time at home with each other or small groups of friends,” our second source adds. “It’s really not all that exciting compared to how dramatic his life used to be. He is living a good healthy life in a happy relationship, focused on his multiple businesses and spending time with his kids.”

Sofia’s Instagram activity has been attracting quite a bit of attention lately! While Scott tapped her “follow” button, Sofia did the same for her boyfriend’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40 — that is, after she unfollowed the KUWTK star on Instagram. Fans noticed Kourtney lost Sofia’s follow on Feb. 5, but Scott’s girlfriend undid the action the following day. It’s unclear what sparked the model to do this, but Kourtney has not returned the Instagram love; she’s not following Sofia on Instagram, at the moment.