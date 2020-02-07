Sofia Richie: Why She Wants To Stop Filming ‘KUWTK’ With BF Scott Disick & The Kardashians

There’s a solid reason why Sofia Richie doesn’t want to film any more ‘KUWTK’ cameos, and it’s not because there’s trouble in paradise with Scott Disick, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

When Sofia Richie, 21, revealed in a recent interview that she wouldn’t be appearing on any future episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the rumor mill started churning in full force. She said it was because she wanted to focus more on acting, but was there more to it? Like, say… trouble in paradise with boyfriend Scott Disick? That couldn’t be further from the truth, a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, Sofia’s decision to step back from KUWTK is all about making her relationship with Scott stronger!

“Sofia and Scott are still together and it would surprise those close to them if they ever split. Their relationship is very easy and natural,” the source told us. “But, she wants to have her own career and do her own projects, and she has no interest in reality TV.” She agreed to her brief cameo last season on KUWTK because Scott really wanted it. That was really enough reality TV for her taste, but she’s all about Scott continuing to do what he loves — “she just really wants to keep her work life and her love life separate.”

Fans shouldn’t think that this means that there’s problems with the KarJenner family, either. After Sofia unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on Instagram, fans definitely assumed that move, combined with her feelings about KUWTK, meant something was up. Kourtney and Sofia had become close, even going on vacation together with Scott. Nothing to see here, a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This isn’t a sign that there’s trouble between Sofia and the [Kardashian] family,” they explained, echoing our first insider’s point: “Sofia’s never been keen on doing reality TV. Her ultimate goal is to be an actress and she wants to stay in that lane.” Sofia’s only role — so far — is playing herself in the 2018 thriller Ocean’s 8. She’s since re-followed Kourtney on Instagram.