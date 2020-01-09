Twinning! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sported some all-black ensembles for their night out in Malibu, where they enjoyed dinner for a fun and casual date night.

Scott Disck, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21, had a night on the town when they hit up Malibu hot spot Nobu for dinner the night of Jan. 8. The couple kept things incredible casual, with Scott wearing a black hoodie that read “The World Is Yours Take Care Of It” on the back, fashioning it with a pair of black pants and white sneakers. Sofia, meanwhile, dressed up a bit more than her partner, wearing a pair of black pumps with a high waisted pants, and a black hoodie cut in the style of a crop top. It was a welcome night out for the couple of nearly three years, who were spending some quality time with Scott’s kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 — over the last few days

While the couple and kiddos, whom Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, along with five-year-old Reign, spent their time in Aspen to ring in the new year, Sofia was caught twinning once again! This time, however, it was with Penelope. The nine-year-old looked adorable in her bright pink ski gear, and Sofia followed suit when they were out on the slopes on Jan 2. The model donned a fuchsia jacket to match Penelope and the two couldn’t have looked better! They were quintessential snow bunnies.

When the bunnies weren’t on the slopes, though, they were all spending some quality time shopping together in the winter weather. The entire group was incredibly bundled up to fend off the cold weather on New Year’s Eve, as Scott, Sofia, Mason, and Penelope made their way through the snowy city. While Scott looked as if he was on a mission, donned in dark sunglasses, Sofia took some time to really bond with Penelope, as she gingerly held the nine-year-old’s hand while they walked alongside each other. How sweet!

Clearly, after nearly three years together, Scott and Sofia are as smitten as ever. While they balance time with Scott’s kids, they also find a few moments during the week to spend time with just each other! Their latest date night in Malibu was a welcome treat for fans to see, and they cannot wait for more in the new year!