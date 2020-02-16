Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Celebrate Valentine’s Day 1 Week After He Finally Follows Her On Instagram

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie looked picture perfect as they enjoyed a super cute Valentine’s date night, days after sparking drama on Instagram.

Sofia Richie, 21, and boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, enjoyed an adorable Valentine’s date night on Feb. 14, just days after the pair were making headlines over who they follow — and don’t follow — on Instagram. In a mirror selfie posted to Instagram, Sofia opted for an ultra chic, yet laid-back vibe, pairing high-waisted leather black pants with a grey turtleneck top which showed off her toned abs. She beat the winter chill with an oversized leather black coat and finished the outfit with tan pumps. She also slicked her hair back into a high ponytail and wore small gold earrings. Scott followed suit, wearing dark jeans with a black top and black jacket, paired with tan shoes. She also gave her 6.3 million followers a look at some of the tasty dishes the couple dined on during their night out at Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant in Montecito, California. “About to do valentines dinner right..coming soon,” she wrote alongside a selfie video on Friday. So sweet!

The morning after their super cute dinner date, the pair ate breakfast on a patio by the beach — and the view was seriously incredible. Sofia took to her Instagram stories again to share the enviable brunch situation, as she and Scott ate avocado toast with poached eggs and a fruit bowl. It comes just one week after the duo sparked major drama on Instagram. Sofia unfollowed her boyfriend’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40 on Feb. 5, and fans were seriously confused. She undid the action on the following day, refollowing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is the mother of her boyfriend’s three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. It’s unclear what sparked the model to hit the unfollow button, but Kourtney has not returned the Instagram love; she’s not following Sofia at the moment.

The news came hot off the heels of Sofia announcing that she no longer wants to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians which Kourtney, Scott, and BFF Kylie Jenner, 22, are all a part of. “[It’s] because I want to get into acting!” Sofia revealed on Feb. 5. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon…The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she continued.

As if that wasn’t enough Instagram drama, Scott finally followed Sofia on the social media app on Feb. 6 — two and half years into their relationship! “Scott never followed Sofia on Instagram in the past because it really wasn’t something that ever occurred to him and it had nothing to do with his feelings for her,” a source tole HollywoodLife, after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Sofia could finally count Scott among her over 6.3 million Instagram followers.

“For Scott, Instagram is all about business — and not the personal kind, our insider explained. “Scott realized how much social media is a part of Sofia’s life and she’s such a big part of his life so he decided it was important to follow her. Scott loves Sofia and if it shows her how much she means to him, then he’s all for something as simple as following her on Instagram.”