Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Risk Running Into His Ex Sofia Richie During Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted going to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu at the same time his ex Sofia Richie showed up to the popular hot spot with her friends.

Scott Disick, 37, risked an awkward run-in with his ex Sofia Richie, 22, on the night of Aug. 28 when he stepped out to enjoy dinner with his other ex and mother of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian, 41,at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. The model was also having dinner at the popular eatery with her friends on the same night but is believed to have left five minutes before they arrived. We’re not sure if either of them knew the other was there or if their outings at the same place was merely a coincidence, but it was definitely interesting!

During the outing, Kourtney wore a dark mustard-colored long-sleeved button-down top with tan pants and heels while Scott wore a loose-fitting short-sleeved button-down shirt with flower patterns on it, jeans, and sneakers. Sofia, on the other hand, opted for a loose-fitting long-sleeved button-down top with matching black pants. She also wore a leopard-print face mask to keep safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia’s run-in risk comes just a couple of weeks after it was reported that Scott and Sofia split up once again after being in an on-again, off-again relationship for the past two and a half years. Although they have a history of reconciling in the past, a source recently told us that’s not likely to happen this time around.

“They’re just on different pages so it’s unlikely they’ll get back together at this point,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They had been spending some time together to see if they could work things out. Scott was open to the idea of a reconciliation but he wanted to focus most of his attention and time on his kids. [Scott] thinks Sofia is an amazing person, but at the end of the day their age difference is something that is a real challenge.”

Since their split, Scott has been spending a lot of time with Kourtney and their three kids, including Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. The former lovebirds dated on and off from 2006 until 2016 and have been friendly while co-parenting ever since. From family outings together, to numerous family trips, they have proved that despite their romantic history, they can maintain a healthy relationship as parents.