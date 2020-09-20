Scott Disick Snuggles With Son Reign, 5, & Debuts His Sharp New Haircut — See Cute Pic

Aww! Scott Disick shared another sweet bonding moment with his youngest son Reign while also showing off his amazing new ‘do.

Caution… so much cuteness ahead! Scott Disick, 36, nearly broke the internet when he posted a cute pic of him and his baby boy Reign, 5, on Instagram. The father/son duo cozied up with one another in the snap while also debuting what he referred to as their “Covid cuts.” Scott, as usual, looked his debonair self with his hair slicked all the way back but it was little Reigny who stole the show with his sharp ‘do. They appeared to have taken this shot at the beach as the doting dad also posted a hilarious Instagram story of Reign being buried in the sand with just his head sticking out.

Reign made waves earlier this summer after his mommy Kourtney Kardashian, 41, posted an emotional photo of him after he chopped all his hair off! “I am not ok,” she said after displaying his totally different look. It was a complete 180 from the long locks that he’s been rocking during his short time on earth that millions of fans have seen both on and off KUWTK.

Both Kourtney and Scott have shared many pics of their adorable one’s new haircut in the weeks since it happened. The Flip It Like Disick star called him his “sunshine” in a cute snap of them cuddling up on a boat back in mid-August.

The family-of-three reunited earlier this month for another time out in the water where Kourtney looked absolutely stunning in a bright pink bikini. The outing was made even cuter when Reign pretended to steer the boat they with Scott protecting him in the background.

The amount of hair transformations that Reign has had in such a short period of time is stunning! Scott showed off his buzzed look just days ago in a photo of him cuddling with his tiny pup. Will he be keeping this ‘do for a while or is Reign eventually going to go back to his long locks? Stay tuned!