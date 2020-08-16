Scott Disick & His ‘Sunshine’ Reign, 5, Cuddle Up During Fun Boat Ride — See Adorable Pic

Scott Disick made hearts melt when he posted the cutest pic of him with his son Reign that you must check out!

Caution: so much adorableness ahead! Scott Disick, 37, nearly broke social media when he shared a photo of his son Reign, 5, holding him tightly on Saturday, August 14, while the two guys were on his boat. “Just a little reign and sunshine,” he captioned the sweet photo that got people all emotional including Kim and Khloe Kardashian. “OMG the cutest,” the KKW Beauty founder gushed in the comments section. Reign proudly sported his new buzzed haircut while looking so precious in his pink board shorts. Meanwhile his doting papa appeared cool, calm and collected in his multi-colored buttoned down shirt.

Reign was one of the biggest newsmakers earlier this month thanks to his new hairdo that literally sent shockwaves throughout social media. He rocked a very long hairstyle for quite a while during his short time on earth before someone took clippers and chopped every piece of it off. “I am not ok,” mommy Kourtney Kardashian, 41, wrote while revealing her youngest child’s new look.

“The decision to cut Reign’s hair was all his,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He asked for it so Kourtney arranged it. It was also his decision to go for the buzz cut.”

“They took it in stages and Reign was in charge of how much to take off and he wanted all of it off so that’s what they did,” the insider continued. “He looks so grown up now, everyone is blown away by the change but most of all Kourtney. It was emotional for her because it’s such a big milestone, he’s growing up. It’s very bittersweet for her because on one hand she loves seeing him grow up but it’s also hard because he’s not her baby anymore.”

Scott happens to love how his son looks with his 180 degree new look. “Play on playa,” he captioned a post of Reign posing in the pool which referenced the classic 1996 hit “No Diggity” by Blackstreet featuring Dr. Dre & Queen Pen.