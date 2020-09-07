Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Pink Bikini During Fun Boat Ride With Scott Disick & Their Son Reign, 6

Reign Disick was still rocking his fresh new buzzcut as he drove the boat from dad Scott’s lap! The family looked like they had a blast.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, just slayed in another bikini! The mom-of-three rocked a hot pink two piece as she enjoyed a day on a boat with ex Scott Disick, 37, and youngest son Reign, 5. Adding a short sleeve cover up, Kourtney brought the ’90s vibes as she threw on a throwback pair of orange-tinged sunglasses. Reign, rocking a blue lifejacket, sweetly snuggled against his mom in the photo as doting dad Scott drove the boat.

The 5-year-old was proudly rocking his fresh new buzzcut in the photos, just a month after saying goodbye to his long Tarzan-esque locks! His brunette hair appeared to be growing in a second photo that showed him sitting on dad Scott’s lap as he drove the boat (with Scott’s supervision, of course). “Baby driver,” Scott wrote over the photo, posted to his Instagram story on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Talentless founder mirrored Kourtney’s throwback look in a floral printed shirt, adding a luxe pair of Tom Ford sunglasses to his ensemble.

With social distancing measures still in place, Scott and Kourtney seem to be making the most of their summer with some time in nature! Clad in a sporty tangerine colored bikini, the Poosh founder showed off her fit body as she posed on the boat with her new dog Ruby. “Say hi to Ruby,” Kourtney wrote on Sept. 6, adding a blue bucket hat and black sunglasses. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also recently enjoyed some time on a lake with sister Kim Kardashian, 39, brother-in-law Kanye West, 43, and their kids in Colorado.

Scott and Reign also went out on the water for a boat ride on Aug. 15, which Scott posted up to his Instagram! “Just a little reign and sunshine,” he wrote, including a sunshine emoji. Reign sweetly put his arms around his dad for the sweet snap, as Scott contently looked at the camera. With the sun shining brightly behind them, it certainly looked like a perfect summer day! “OMG the cutest,” Kim gushed in the comments.