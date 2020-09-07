See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Pink Bikini During Fun Boat Ride With Scott Disick & Their Son Reign, 6

Kourtney Kardashian
SplashNews
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian takes the kids on a sweet treat date with Travis Barker. The duo look casual as the two families are seen leaving the ice cream parlor together. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian gets mic'd up as she arrives at a charity event in Long Beach with her children Mason and Penelope while filming for her show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Dash Disick BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hayk/RAAK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner accompanies daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope to lunch at King's Fish House, before going for a cold snack at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at The Commons in Calabasas. Kris was wearing an oversized shirt with a Chanel lunchbox bag and sneakers. Kourtney was wearing a nude tank top, purple pants and an olive shoulder bag with matching high heels and sunglasses. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Raak / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian enjoy mother s day with her kids and nieces. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1696690 130518 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Reign Disick was still rocking his fresh new buzzcut as he drove the boat from dad Scott’s lap! The family looked like they had a blast.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, just slayed in another bikini! The mom-of-three rocked a hot pink two piece as she enjoyed a day on a boat with ex Scott Disick, 37, and youngest son Reign, 5. Adding a short sleeve cover up, Kourtney brought the ’90s vibes as she threw on a throwback pair of orange-tinged sunglasses. Reign, rocking a blue lifejacket, sweetly snuggled against his mom in the photo as doting dad Scott drove the boat.

View this post on Instagram

Scott, Reign and Kourtney 💙

A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids) on

The 5-year-old was proudly rocking his fresh new buzzcut in the photos, just a month after saying goodbye to his long Tarzan-esque locks! His brunette hair appeared to be growing in a second photo that showed him sitting on dad Scott’s lap as he drove the boat (with Scott’s supervision, of course). “Baby driver,” Scott wrote over the photo, posted to his Instagram story on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Talentless founder mirrored Kourtney’s throwback look in a floral printed shirt, adding a luxe pair of Tom Ford sunglasses to his ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

say hi to Ruby

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

With social distancing measures still in place, Scott and Kourtney seem to be making the most of their summer with some time in nature! Clad in a sporty tangerine colored bikini, the Poosh founder showed off her fit body as she posed on the boat with her new dog Ruby. “Say hi to Ruby,” Kourtney wrote on Sept. 6, adding a blue bucket hat and black sunglasses. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also recently enjoyed some time on a lake with sister Kim Kardashian, 39, brother-in-law Kanye West, 43, and their kids in Colorado.

View this post on Instagram

Just a little reign and sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Scott and Reign also went out on the water for a boat ride on Aug. 15, which Scott posted up to his Instagram! “Just a little reign and sunshine,” he wrote, including a sunshine emoji. Reign sweetly put his arms around his dad for the sweet snap, as Scott contently looked at the camera. With the sun shining brightly behind them, it certainly looked like a perfect summer day! “OMG the cutest,” Kim gushed in the comments.