Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 7, Take Turns Wakeboarding In Epic New Videos

Kim Kardashian shared more footage from her family getaway at a lake, which included videos of her and North West’s brave attempts at riding the waves!

Kim Kardashian, 39, and North West, 7, share a talent: shredding waves! The mom-daughter duo successfully wakeboarded during their family getaway at a lake, which Kim proved by posting multiple clips of their outdoor adventure to Instagram on Aug. 27. The slideshow started with a video of Kim trying to hoist herself up on the board, while children in the background yelled “Get up, get up!”

Kim eventually did get up, and you could hear one of her children screaming “Go, mom, go!” Next up was North, who flashed a confident shaka while skimming the waves with the help of an instructor. There was a lot on that day’s itinerary, because Kim also shared a photo of herself on a jet ski with her son Saint West, 4, and a photo of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Mason Disick, 10, and Penelope Disick, 8, going tubing with their cousin North.

“Nothing like Lake Life and cheering each other on wake boarding,” Kim captioned the slideshow that summed up her day at the lake. Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, couldn’t get over his niece’s skills! “I’m crying at North omg,” Rob commented after seeing Kim’s daughter wakeboard like a pro, and even left a trail of crying face emojis.

Kim shared even more snapshots from her lake outing over the past few days, which included photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paddle boarding with North, and of Kim posing on the lakeshore with her sister Kourtney and husband Kanye West, 43. Although Kim didn’t specify where the photos were taken, it’s been widely reported that she and Kanye took their kids to Colorado earlier in August. Kourtney also tagged “Colorado” as the location of a photo of her hybrid tent/house setup on Aug. 18!

Kourtney Kardashian’s tent setup in Colorado. (Instagram/@kourtneykardashian)

“The kids love camping and being outside in nature is very healing for everyone so Colorado is perfect for that,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, which we reported on Aug. 13, after the family also visited the Dominican Republic. We spoke with another source close to Kim and Kanye shortly afterwards, who EXCLUSIVELY told us, “Kim and Kanye are doing these vacations for the kids really. She’s telling people that these trips the family are taking right now and this time together is really just about being together as a family for their children. This is in no way an attempt to save their marriage or work on things — it’s solely about the kids and them having time together as a family.”

Kim and Kanye set out on their family vacations after Kanye tweeted a number of alarming claims in July, including a confession that he’s been trying to “get divorced.” The tweet has since been taken down, and Kanye publicly apologized to Kim.