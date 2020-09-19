Kourtney Kardashian & BFF Addison Rae Rock Stunning Bikinis During Sunset Photoshoot: See Pics

Mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian has been attached at the hip to Tik Tok star Addison Rae for months, and the pair posed for a new sunset photoshoot.

Tik Tok’s highest earning star Addison Rae, 19, and her mega famous pal Kourtney Kardashian, 41, are enjoying the final days of summer! The duo, who have been inseparable this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, posted a new snap of themselves soaking up the Los Angeles sunshine. “Two more days of summer,” the eldest Kardashian sis captioned her September 19 Instagram pic. The unlikely pair striked multiple poses in an infinity pool, which appeared to be at mom Kris Jenner‘s mega mansion in La Quinta, California.

The duo, who became fast friends earlier this year, even rocked matching crochet bikinis with Kourt wearing a cream set and Addison stunning in a brown two-piece. The brunette beauties allowed their long tresses to fall down their back as they posed, with the rolling California hills in the background at sunset. So gorgeous!

Not only have the duo appeared in dozens of Instagram snaps together, but they’ve also taken their friendship over to TikTok! Addison has appeared in a number of Kourtney’s TikTok videos, including one from June 22 where the two women recreated the scene where Kourtney discussed how she would “cry myself to sleep every night” as she received egg-freezing shots in a previous Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode!

Addison and Kourtney then confirmed their ‘bestie’ status by doing a choreographed dance, and the teen went on to film videos with Kourt’s eldest son Mason, showing off their dance moves together. As of August 2020, the Louisiana native was the app’s highest earning creator, taking the top spot from 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio, according to Forbes‘ list of the platform’s highest earners. Addison has a whopping 54.2 million followers and made $5 million in just one year thanks to sponsored posts and endorsement deals.