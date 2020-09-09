Kourtney Kardashian Sunbathes In Hot Pink Bikini Amid News ‘KUWTK’ Is Ending – New Pic

Kourtney Kardashian seems completely unbothered by ‘KUWTK’ coming to an end in 2021. She shared a super sexy bikini photo where she looked totally relaxed and happy.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be totally over filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, thanks to her escalating feud with sister Kim that led to an actual physical brawl. Now that the family has announced that the 20th season in 2021 will be the end of the family’s E! reality show, Kourt doesn’t seem to be too upset. While the other family members were posting the sad message about the show ending to their Instagram accounts, Kourt, 41, was flaunting her amazing body in a sexy bikini photo.

The mother of three could be seen in a hot pink two piece, laying on the back of a boat with the cool lake water behind her. It appears to have been taken during a recent family getaway to Idaho with ex Scott Disick, 37, and their three children. The string bikini tied at the hips, as she laid on her side with a blue fisherman’s hat covering her face from the sun.

Kourtney wrote in the caption, “too hip to take a dip,” but it appeared she went for a swim. Her long brunette hair was wet in the photo. Kim left the comment “Hahaha,” along with some pink heart emojis that matched Kourtney’s swimwear. It was Kim, 39, who first broke the news to fans about KUWTK coming to an end with a Sept. 8 Instagram post, which was then shared by her mom Kris Jenner, 64.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, also posted the same message to her IG and wrote in the caption, “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon.” But so far Kourtney has made no mention on her Instagram of the show coming to an end. Her prior post before the bikini share was of the three Kardashian sisters posing in gowns matching the color of their fragrance bottles for an upcoming KKW fragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé collab.

The family’s statement read, “To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.” The statement then went on to thank fans for their support and noted that, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” adding “We love you all.”