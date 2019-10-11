KarJenners’ Sexiest Costumes Of All Time: Kim As A Mermaid, Kourtney As A Bride, & More

No one does Halloween like the KarJenners! Whether it’s a cleavage-baring costume or a near-naked bikini, they know how to turn it into a sexy occasion! See their sexiest and spookiest looks EVER.

Did Halloween even happen if you didn’t dress up like a sexy superhero or pop icon, document it, and then post it online? — Hell no, according to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters! No one does Halloween like the KarJenner clan. Maybe that’s because each member of the family is famous and fabulous, but these ladies make sure to go all out for the spooky holiday. But, let’s throw it back to some of our favorite KarJenner costumes through the years, shall we? And may we suggest actually dressing up as one of the sisters this year?

Kim Kardashian always crushes it, whether she’s doing a traditionally sexy costume (Little Red Riding Hood, duh), hosting a Halloween bash as the Halle Berry version of Catwoman, or honoring her idol, Cher, by going as her and husband Sonny Bono from the 70s, with assistance from her best friend, Jonathan Cheban. Maybe her best entry into the sexy Halloween costume hall of fame as when she went as a mermaid to the 2012 Midori Halloween party in New York City. She sparkled and shined in the cleavage-baring costume, which featured a shell bra and a figure-hugging (what else?) mermaid skirt and train. The costume was so good that she later recycled it for daughter North West‘s mermaid-themed birthday party!

Kylie Jenner’s costume in 2016, Dirrty-era Christina Aguilera, complete with leather chaps and black highlights, is one of our favorites. Especially because Christina herself approved! “YAASSSSS… Killin it @kyliejenner yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!!” Aguilera wrote online that year, sharing one of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s snapshots. What a compliment!

To see more of the Kardashians and Jenners’ sexiest Halloween costumes, like Kim and Kourtney doing their own takes on Catwoman, scroll through our gallery above. The sisters seriously kill it every year!