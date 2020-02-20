Kourtney Kardashian treated her kids to a fun SoCal getaway to the beach, and she shared SO many pics and videos from their adventure.

Nothing like a little vacation to break up the February doldrums. Kourtney Kardashian took her adorable kids to the luxurious town of Montecito, California, for a quick getaway to the beach. Kourtney, 40, shared tons of photos and videos on Instagram from their trip, including shots of daughter Penelope Disick, 7, and son Reign Disick, 5, chilling at their ritzy hotel. The whole family had fun hitting the sand and surf, swimming in their pool, and even taking a ride in a stretch golf cart that looked like a pink 1959 Fiat. Kourt, of course, looked gorgeous for her sunny outing, going for a more casual look than usual. She rocked a red bucket hat, grey sweats, a beige bomber jacket, and a thin tank layered over her bikini top.

Not exactly the sexy swimwear she’s known for, but it’s clear that this trip was all about the kids! She was later wearing the same outfit while roasting marshmallows around a fire and making s’mores with the kiddos. Penelope and Reign also looked totally cute on their vacation. Kourt’s youngest son, who’s still rocking that gorgeous long hair, hung out in a pair of monogramed PJs and New Balance sneakers, as seen in her pics. And Penelope, whose outfits are always on point, had THE best accessory: a “Cardi P” nameplate necklace! You can see all of Kourtney’s pics and videos from vacation below.

It was just last month that Kourtney shared pics of her family on vacation in Portofino, Italy. She said that her three kids — Penelope, Reign, and Mason Disick, 10 — were “living the Italian dream” while swimming and yachting off the coast. It’s unclear if the pics were taken in January, when Kourtney posted them, or if they were from a vacation the family took to Portofino in August 2019.

Not pictured on their Montecito trip: the family’s new puppy, an adorable little guy named Cubs. Kourtney recently shared photos on Instagram of Cubs helping Reign in the kitchen, and he looked like an excellent sous chef.