Kourtney Kardashian Competes To Become Family Bikini Queen After Kim’s Pink Swimsuit Pic

Kourtney Kardashian showed that she has a flawless bikini body just one day after sister Kim wore a skimpy pink two-piece while in her closet packing for a trip. It’s making for one sexy competition.

What an amazing coincidence that Kourtney Kardashian, 40 and sister, Kim, 39, shared sexy Instagram bikini photos just one day apart from each other. Kourt flaunted her amazing figure in a Jan. 15 photo on a boat in Sardinia. She’s seen wearing a tiny orange bikini, while sitting on the railing with her toned legs stretched out in front of her. Her enviable cleavage and hard-earned tight abs are on display, while her hair is soaking wet from a dip in the sea. The mother of three has a sultry expression on her face, as she’s hot and she knows it!

It’s unclear if the pic is current or from her trip to Sardinia in July 2019. The last time Kourtney was spotted out and about in L.A. was during a Jan. 9 family dinner, so she has had plenty of time to make an overseas getaway. Her bikini post comes one day after sister Kim shared a Jan. 14 Instagram photo of herself in a skimpy pink bikini selfie while in her home closet. She used the sexy snap to write “always packing” about constantly being on the go. Yet at the time she posted it to the ‘gram, Kim was already in Mexico on the beach wearing a totally different white bikini. Although she didn’t share it with her followers, as paparazzi got the shots.

Whatever is going on with the current sisterly bikini battle, fans are happy Kourt is joining in on the fun. User cassiecase commented, “Bomb Kourt💣” while kardashxslay told Kourt, “Slaying as always😍.” khloefaan wrote, “Body goals 🙌🏼” while fan sweettom83 commented, “⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️our Queen looking Divine!”

Kourtney only wrote “@poosh” in the caption of her sexy bikini post, which linked back to the Instagram page for her lifestyle site. The photo first appeared there four hours prior to Kourt posting it to her IG account, but with a much more explanatory caption. “Body after baby? Learn Kourt’s tips for bouncing back after kids. Link in Bio,” it read. Kourtney is the mother to sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope 7, with ex Scott Disick, 36.