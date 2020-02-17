Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Bonding Moment With Penelope, 7, – ‘Morning Cuddles’

Kourtney loves her morning cuddles with her seven-year-old daughter Penelope! These two looked so snuggly in this new selfie!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Penelope Disick, 7, are seriously the cutest! The adorable mother-daughter duo love their morning cuddles, and Kourt shared a sweet new snap of the pair having an adorable bonding moment on social media. The eldest Kardashian sis took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to post the pic, captioned “Morning cuddles” with a strawberry emoji. In the candid shot, Kourtney looks fresh faced without any makeup on and gives the camera her best pout. She wears blue collared pajamas with a cute pink floral pattern. Her mini-me on the other hand, appears to be asleep in the photo, and wears pink and white striped pajamas adorned with the letter “P”. Penelope is seriously one of the coolest Kardashian kids. She might only be seven, but she’s already developed a unique fashion sense and constantly looks like she just walked off the set of a kids’ clothing commercial.

While having dinner at Nobu on Jan. 09 with family, including her dad Scott Disick, 36, she wore a Gucci trench coat. The fashion moment was captured by her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, 35, who shared a clip of Penelope on her Instagram Story. After the dinner was all said and done, Penelope – while still wearing her coat – walked hand-in-hand with Scott as he and Kourt headed towards their cars. While Penelope looked adorable in her coat, the price tag on the outfit is enough to make anyone do a double-take. That Gucci trench coat retails for $1,582. Hands up if that’s more than your rent!

Penelope has been a fashion icon for years. She’s been seen in Gucci loafers of all colors, has worn a pink Gucci coat in the past, and has been spotted with her own Louis Vuitton purse. She showcased her style shortly after the New Year when she and Sofia Richie went skiing in Aspen. The two wore matching pink ski gear. Sofia opted for a hot-pink puffer jacket, while Penelope clad herself in head-to-toe pink. Even when she’s on the Bunny Trail, Penelope stays fashionable.

Perhaps one of the coolest things she’s done is model her aunt Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line! In a Jan. 25 Instagram post, little Penelope dubs herself “Cardi P” while modeling alongside her cousin North West, 6, and their friends! In the clip posted by Kim, North brings some serious energy when introducing the “Cardi Crew” to her mom behind the camera. Each member of the newly christened girl group is wearing a Cozy robe and pajama set, with “Cardi P” donning a pretty pink one. What an icon!