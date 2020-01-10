Always trust a Kardashian to have expensive tastes. While attending a family dinner, 7-year-old Penelope Disick rocked an adorable coat that probably costs more than your rent.

Considering that Money estimates that Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is worth an estimated $35 million, it’s not that surprising that her 7-year-old daughter Penelope Disick would have a pricey wardrobe. While Penelope was having a family dinner at Nobu on Jan. 09, Kourt and Scott Disick’s daughter wore her Gucci trench coat. The fashion moment was captured by her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, 35, who shared a clip of Penelope to her Instagram Story (while also revealing that Kylie Jenner, 22, got her daughter Stormi, 1, on one of those IG Filter personality polls.) After the dinner was all said and done, Penelope – while still wearing her coat – walked hand-in-hand with Scott, 36, as he and Kourt headed towards their cars.

While Penelope looked adorable in her coat, the price tag on the outfit is enough to make anyone do a double-take. That Gucci trench coat retails for $1,582. Keep in mind that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the median income for a full-time wage/salary worker on a weekly basis in the US in 2019 was $897. Knowing that, Penelope’s coat seems even more luxurious. But, with a mom that’s worth millions (and Aunt Kylie becoming “the youngest self-made billionaire of all time” according to Forbes), don’t expect Penelope to suddenly start rocking clothes from the discount rack at Target.

Penelope has been a fashion icon for years. She’s been seen in Gucci loafers of all colors, has worn a pink Gucci coat in the past, and has been spotted with her own Louis Vuitton purse. She showcased her style shortly after the New Year when she and Sofia Richie went skiing in Aspen. The two wore matching pink ski gear. Sofia opted for a hot-pink puffer jacket, while Penelope clad herself in head-to-toe pink. Even when she’s on the Bunny Trail, Penelope stays fashionable.

Plus, at seven-years-old, Penelope is already implementing a nightly skincare routine. Kourtney, while appearing on Harper Bazaar’s Go To Bed With Me series, revealed that Penelope learned about skincare through helping with her own routine. “She loves to give me facials,” said Kourt. “She’s watched me her whole life with taking care of my skin, and we get our hair and makeup done almost every day for filming the show.” She also said her eldest son, Mason Disick, 10, also has a nightly skin routine. “It’s an important thing to teach girls and boys.”