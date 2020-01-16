Kourtney Kardashian Shares The Cutest Pics Of Her Kids Living ‘An Italian Dream’ In Portofino

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids get to live a pretty sweet life. The mom of three shared a series of adorable pics of her children living an ‘Italian dream,’ while swimming and yachting in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian makes sure to take her children on her overseas getaways so they get to see the great big world outside of Calabasas. On Jan. 16, the mother of three shared a series of Instagram photos and videos of her sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope 7, with ex Scott Disick, having the time of their lives while on a yachting trip just off the coast of Portofino, Italy.

It’s unclear if the pics are current, as the last time that Kourt and her kids were photographed in public was on Jan. 9 at a family dinner in Malibu. So they could easily have jetted of to Europe for a winter getaway. But they could be throwbacks from their Aug. 2019 trip to Portofino as well. At the time, Kourtney shared plenty of photos of her kids getting gelato in town, exploring the streets of the village that dates back centuries, and grabbing dinners together. The new photos Kourt just dropped are of the family enjoying life on the sea.

Kourt captioned the new photos as “An Italian dream,” and she started the gallery with a picture of Penelope in her swimsuit, eating ice cream aboard the yacht with the town in the background. Next, came a photo of Kourtney in a bikini posing with youngest son Reign on the bow of the boat. Penelope is seen again in two pics, giving fierce poses in a Versace bathing suit with dark shades at the back of the moving yacht, with its wake swelling behind her. Then, the whole family hit the water for a swim in the gorgeous Mediterranean Sea.

Kourt included a video showing all of the other sailboats and yachts anchored near her boat. She ended the “Italian dream” with a pic of Nutella atop two toasted English muffins and a shot of a smiling Reign after eating them, with the hazelnut spread all over his face.

The 40-year-old shared a bikini photo of herself aboard a yacht in Sardinia on Jan. 15, so maybe the family is doing a winter cruise after having such a great time there in August. On their last night in Italy, Kourtney posted an IG pic watching the sunset aboard the yacht while holding her children close. “Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears),” she wrote in the caption on Aug. 10, 2019.