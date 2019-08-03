Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian vacation has featured one gorgeous outfit after the next. She rocked a tiny white mini dress over lunch in Portofino with her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian is out there living her best life on her Italian vacation. She’s been yachting up and down the coast and her latest stop was in Portofino on Aug. 3. She has failed to make a single sartorial misstep this trip and her outfit for lunch in town was one of her best looks yet. The 40-year-old wore a tiny white braless mini with a wide-open back and sides. Two spaghetti straps held up the dress, which featured a high-thigh skimming hemline with a slight slit up her left thigh almost to her hip! The bright white really showed off Kourtney’s incredible tan, as she’s spent the last week in plenty of bikinis soaking up the Italian sun.

This sexy look wasn’t even for a night on the town as she wore it to lunch with her kids. Kourt kept the rest of her look simple with her hair tied back in a bun and shiny cat-eye shades to protect her eyes from the bright Italian Riviera sun as she lunched al fresco. She wore tan, open toe flat sandals that gave her an almost barefoot look and carried a small yellow purse for a pop of color.

Kourt was seen having lunch with two pals and her sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. They were seated outdoors under an umbrella and as they left the restaurant, Reign looked a little pooped out from the excursion to shore. The Poosh founder held her son in her arms as they exited the eatery as he wrapped his arms around his mom’s neck. Mason on the other hand looked full and satisfied with a smile on his face. He’s really hit a grown spurt as Mason is already up to his 5’1″ mom’s shoulders in height.

So far Kourtney has hit up Sardinia, Capri and now she’s headed north to Portofino. Her kids are definitely getting the most luxurious summer vacation before they head back to school next month.