Kourtney Kardashian Lounges Poolside In Floral Bikini With Daughter Penelope In Italy — See Pics

It was off to beautiful Italy for Kourtney Kardashian & daughter Penelope Disick on July 29! The mother-daughter duo were spotted soaking up some rays by the pool together.

Girls day! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, appeared to be having a ball during a pool day in Italy on July 29. The two ladies were photographed lounging together in the coastal city of Olbia, and were both looking adorable in their swimsuits. Kourtney opted for a black two-piece number with floral detailing, which she paired with a chic pair of black sunnies. Meanwhile, little Penelope was styling as well! The daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick, 36, rocked a bright, metallic one-piece which featured a gold hue.

The mother-daughter duo looked happy and relaxed as they basked in the sun together. They shared their pool day with several friends, and a young male pal and a female friend were spotted with them. The sweetest part of all was seeing Penelope bring out her Barbie dolls at the pool! While her mom chatted with friends, Penelope happily played with her two dolls.

It looks like Kourtney really got into the spirit of Italy because two days earlier, she showed her love of pasta with another photo from the trip. Kourt took to Instagram with a bikini snapshot on July 28, which she captioned with three of the “spaghetti plate” emojis. But — if the reality star has been eating her weight in pasta, we could never tell! The mother of three looked incredibly fit and toned in the snapshot, where she donned a yellow swimsuit.

Kourtney is on quite the global trek right now, but little Penelope isn’t the only one at her side! Kourtney is on vacation with other two children as well — Mason, 9, and Reign, 4 — as they were all seen on-board a yacht in Corsica, France on July 27. While the fam is now in Italy, there’s no knowing where they’re off to next! HollywoodLife will be sure to keep you up to date on all of Kourtney’s global adventures.