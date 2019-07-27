Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian is yachting off of Corsica with her three kids. She rocked a tiny yellow thong bikini while enjoying a dip in the blue Mediterranean waters.

Kourtney Kardashian is treating her three kids to a summer getaway in the lap of luxury. They’re yachting off the coast of Corsica and it gave the 40-year-old a chance to show off her exercise-honed body. In a series of apparently unretouched photos you can see here, the paparazzi snapped Kourt while enjoying her vacation in a yellow string bikini. Her body is still so well toned and Kourtney looked amazing with a top that featured spaghetti string straps that tied on top her shoulders. Her bottoms had a thong backside that allowed her to show plenty of the famous Kardashian derrieres.

The Poosh founder went for a dip in the Mediterranean waters on a break from taking care of Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. She was seen cruising around in the water on a SeaBob sea scooter before climbing back onto the yacht via a ladder and her cheeky behind was on full, wet display. Once back on board she chatted with friends while cuddling Reign, who was wearing a protective orange life-preserver with Penelope seated next to her mom.

Kourt just revealed she’s back on the Keto diet for the second time this summer via Poosh and shared some of her eating tips. “I make sure to have a keto-friendly snack handy with me, just in case. My favorite are pecans or walnuts — the fat and protein keep me full in between meals and curbs cravings,” she advised readers

“Another great snack is an avocado sliced up with olive oil, salt, and pepper. It’s packed with the right fats to make me feel full, and the creamy texture and salty taste is really satisfying. Olives are also a good keto hack snack, especially kalamatas. They add flavor to things that can be kind of bland, like salmon or tuna,” Kourt continued. It must be hard to stay on a diet when traveling around the Mediterranean on a private yacht with your very own chef, but she’s shown in the past her incredible willpower when it comes to eating healthy and clean.