See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky In Yellow Bikini On Luxury Yacht Cruise With Her Kids In Corsica — Pics

Kourtney Kardashian
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson
Kourtney Kardashian 86th Annual Academy Awards Oscars, Elton John AIDS Foundation Party, Los Angeles, America - 02 Mar 2014 WEARING YSL YVES ST SAINT LAURENT View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian is yachting off of Corsica with her three kids. She rocked a tiny yellow thong bikini while enjoying a dip in the blue Mediterranean waters.

Kourtney Kardashian is treating her three kids to a summer getaway in the lap of luxury. They’re yachting off the coast of Corsica and it gave the 40-year-old a chance to show off her exercise-honed body. In a series of apparently unretouched photos you can see here, the paparazzi snapped Kourt while enjoying her vacation in a yellow string bikini. Her body is still so well toned and Kourtney looked amazing with a top that featured spaghetti string straps that tied on top her shoulders. Her bottoms had a thong backside that allowed her to show plenty of the famous Kardashian derrieres.

The Poosh founder went for a dip in the Mediterranean waters on a break from taking care of Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. She was seen cruising around in the water on a SeaBob sea scooter before climbing back onto the yacht via a ladder and her cheeky behind was on full, wet display. Once back on board she chatted with friends while cuddling Reign, who was wearing a protective orange life-preserver with Penelope seated next to her mom.

Kourt just revealed she’s back on the Keto diet for the second time this summer via Poosh and shared some of her eating tips. “I make sure to have a keto-friendly snack handy with me, just in case. My favorite are pecans or walnuts — the fat and protein keep me full in between meals and curbs cravings,” she advised readers

“Another great snack is an avocado sliced up with olive oil, salt, and pepper. It’s packed with the right fats to make me feel full, and the creamy texture and salty taste is really satisfying. Olives are also a good keto hack snack, especially kalamatas. They add flavor to things that can be kind of bland, like salmon or tuna,” Kourt continued. It must be hard to stay on a diet when traveling around the Mediterranean on a private yacht with your very own chef, but she’s shown in the past her incredible willpower when it comes to eating healthy and clean.