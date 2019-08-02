Kourtney Kardashian’s European Vacation: Pics Of Her Rocking Bikinis & Being Fabulous At 40

Kourtney Kardashian is truly living her best life as she continues her amazing European vacay. The pics of Kourt relaxing in bikinis, lounging on yachts, and hanging out with daughter Penelope are to die for.

Kourtney Kardashian is having the time of her life on a luxurious vacation to Sardinia, Italy, and the fun isn’t stopping anytime soon. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may have had mixed feelings about turning 40, but the pics coming out of her trip prove that she’s only getting hotter with age. That woman is truly aging like fine wine! Kourtney has spent the past week hanging out on the decks of yachts with friends, going for dips in the pool, and soaking up the sun. And, she brought her seven-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, and sister Kendall Jenner along for the ride to make the vacation officially a girls’ trip.

One constant on this European vacation: Kourtney’s incredibly revealing bikinis. The Poosh CEO cried about turning 40, as shown during a sneak peek at the next season of KUWTK. Through tears, she told sister Khloe Kardashian, “It almost makes you analyze like, where you’re at in your life. It’s just giving me anxiety… I wish I had more time.” She went on to say that she really felt like she shouldn’t be anxious because “then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy.” Anxiety can plague anyone, regardless of their privilege. What Kourt definitely shouldn’t worry about is how great she looks as she enters her 40s.

While on her Italian getaway, she hasn’t wasted an opportunity to wear a bikini, whether it’s at the pool or on the deck of a luxury boat. She was spotted in two very different, but equally sexy two-pieces while in Italy: a high-waisted, striped bikini, and a floral suit with thong bottoms. She wore the latter for a few outings, including relaxing by the pool with Penelope. Later, the two ventured into the town of Porto Cervo for some shopping and lunch. Kourt rocked a bikini top underneath an open blazer, and looked ultra chic.

