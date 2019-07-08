Kourtney Kardashian Cries Over Feeling ‘Incomplete’ Ahead Of 40th Birthday In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

In a new sneak peek at Season 17 of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ Kourtney breaks down in tears before her big birthday, as Khloe wonders if her sister’s ‘not happy’.

It’s Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday and she’ll cry if she wants to! As seen in a new sneak peek at Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres this fall, Kourtney opens up to Khloe about how turning 40 really makes her feel. “It almost makes you analyze like, where you’re at in your life. It’s just giving me anxiety,” Kourtney explains to Khloe. And when Khloe asks Kourtney which parts of her life she’s referring to, she says that since launching Poosh — her lifestyle website — she wishes she “had more time”.

“Don’t we all,” Khloe says. Then, Kourtney adds, “I feel like I want to cry.” However, she’s not even sure what it is about this particular birthday that’s stressing her out. “‘Cause then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy,” Kourtney says. So Khloe asks, “But you’re not happy?”

“I mean, I am,” Kourtney says before adding, “Sometimes I’m like, I’ll just do stupid s*** to distract from really thinking about stuff that is maybe more important. I don’t know. But then half of me is like, live your life. Have fun.” Khloe then advises Kourtney to focus on the present and do whatever it is that makes her happy. “If you’re happy, that’s all that should matter for any of us,” Khloe says. “But I really don’t think your soul is happy…I think you feel incomplete somewhere. But you’re scared.”

