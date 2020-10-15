Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Goes ‘Night Swimming’ In Black Bikini: Plus 5 Times She’s Slayed In Swimwear

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian loves the water, especially at night! She shared another series of night swimming snaps on Oct. 14, and she rocked the sexiest black bikini by this well known celeb designer!

Kourtney Kardashian ended her Wednesday with a relaxing night swim. The Poosh founder, 41, or should we call her “night swimmer” (according to her caption) enjoyed a solo dip in the pool, presumably at her CA home. She shared a series of photos that showed her floating in a sultry black bikini by Inamorata — A celeb-loved swim brand run by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Kourtney revealed her bikini details after a fan asked who sells her tiny two-piece. It turns out that her Inamorata top and bottom are separate pieces from two different style bikinis. However, they’re both conveniently priced at $75 each. Kourtney’s wearing the Inamorata Orpheus Top in black — a classic, triangle string bikini top. Her Neptune Bottom is an Inamorata best seller because of its ruched, thick, high-waist straps, which are adjustable for as little or as much coverage as you want. The grainy, nighttime photos failed to show Kourtney’s face, however, her fit physique was on full display. Take a look at more of her most stunning swimsuit moments, below:

In early September, Kourtney traveled to a remote lake location, where she posed for the most beautiful, scenic bikini photos. This snap, captioned, “Too hip to take a dip,” shows the mother of three lounging on a dock in a hot pink two-piece . While she didn’t tag the brand that makes her bikini, the simple string number can be easily replicated

This bikini photo of Kourtney and her BFF, TikTok star Addison Rae , is one of our favorites. The pair posed for a series of playful snaps at the end of August, that showed Kourtney holding a vintage camera. She donned an oversized, beige hat as she stood in front of a picturesque mountainous view.

Another swimsuit photo by Kourtney is this one from her lake getaway in mid August. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a silver metallic one-piece for a boat day in the wilderness. This swimsuit hugged Kourtney’s curves in all the right places, and paired very well with her tinted, black sunnies.

Port Tanger We’re sensing a pattern here: Kourtney loves scenic backgrounds when she’s rocking her favorite swimsuits. These photos show the fitness lover in a rustic blood orange bikini — similar to her Inamorata black two-piece — with a cowhide coverup. The second snap shows her indulging in a good book, without her eyewear (in the first snap).

It wouldn’t be a roundup of Kourtney’s best swim snaps without this Palm Springs moment she had back in March. Right before the COVID-19 pandemic caused nationwide stay-at-home orders, Kourtney enjoyed a family vacation in Palm Springs with her kids and their cousins. Before the family activities started, Kourtney was able to take this bikini shot, and a quick selfie, on a disposable camera!