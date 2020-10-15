Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Goes ‘Night Swimming’ In Black Bikini: Plus 5 Times She’s Slayed In Swimwear
It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian loves the water, especially at night! She shared another series of night swimming snaps on Oct. 14, and she rocked the sexiest black bikini by this well known celeb designer!
Kourtney Kardashian ended her Wednesday with a relaxing night swim. The Poosh founder, 41, or should we call her “night swimmer” (according to her caption) enjoyed a solo dip in the pool, presumably at her CA home. She shared a series of photos that showed her floating in a sultry black bikini by Inamorata — A celeb-loved swim brand run by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.
Kourtney revealed her bikini details after a fan asked who sells her tiny two-piece. It turns out that her Inamorata top and bottom are separate pieces from two different style bikinis. However, they’re both conveniently priced at $75 each. Kourtney’s wearing the Inamorata Orpheus Top in black — a classic, triangle string bikini top. Her Neptune Bottom is an Inamorata best seller because of its ruched, thick, high-waist straps, which are adjustable for as little or as much coverage as you want. The grainy, nighttime photos failed to show Kourtney’s face, however, her fit physique was on full display. Take a look at more of her most stunning swimsuit moments, below:
It wouldn’t be a roundup of Kourtney’s best swim snaps without this Palm Springs moment she had back in March. Right before the COVID-19 pandemic caused nationwide stay-at-home orders, Kourtney enjoyed a family vacation in Palm Springs with her kids and their cousins. Before the family activities started, Kourtney was able to take this bikini shot, and a quick selfie, on a disposable camera!