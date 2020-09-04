10 Sexy Pink Bikinis To Shop Soon To Look Like Sofia Richie & Kylie Jenner On Labor Day

Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, & we have some itty-bitty, pink bikinis and swimwear inspired by your fave celebs for you to shop!

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination when it came to her 23rd birthday looks — and not one, but TWO of those included hot pink bikinis while she hit the beach in Turks and Caicos. The first, an orange-pink Hunza G Xandra Two Piece Bikini Set, was a crowd favorite after the lip kit mogul posted a series of sandy snaps in the swimwear. She complimented the look with a Hunza G Mini Skirt overtop the bikini, which was perfect for her sunset beach photoshoot.

Then, in another gallery of pics, Kylie shared images of herself posed against the wall of her vacation property in another hot pink bikini! This one, however, was a sexy string bikini by Danielle Guizio. She paired the hot pink Satin String Bikini set with a 437 Swimwear Sarong in Flora, all while showing off her enviable curves!

Of course, Kylie’s beach looks weren’t the only memorable outfit from her Turks birthday trip! The cosmetics queen stunned in a $24,595 Balmain Resort 2021 Crystal Mini Dress — possibly one of her best dressed moments of all time!

She isn’t the only bikini queen! Sofia Richie has been spotted out and about in her fair share of swimwear this summer, as well. The Frankies Bikinis collaborator just rocked the brand’s skimpy Tasha Top and Bottom in Sherbet Tie Dye while vacationing for her birthday in Cabo San Lucas. Then, while vacationing in Miami in the winter, the young style star showed off her toned figure in the Melissa Simone Swimwear Miya Barbie Velvet Top & super cheeky bottoms.

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are the ultimate bikini queens, so we’ve rounded up some swimwear looks inspired by their recent hot pink bikini looks for you to shop and look just like a star on Labor Day Weekend!

1. White Fox Boutique Neon Pink L’Escala Bikini Top & Thira Bottoms

While Kylie rocked her Danielle Guizio hot pink bikini in Turks, her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou showed off her curves in the White Fox Boutique Neon Pink L’Escala Bikini Top ($39.99) and a pair of the Thira Bottoms ($24.99). The scooped neckline and thin straps make it the perfect for tanning! $64.98, whitefoxboutique.com

2. LA Hearts Billie Scrunch Cropped Bikini Top & Pink Amie Scrunch High Cut Bikini Bottom

Like Kylie’s ribbed hot pink bikini from Turks, this PacSun bathing suit is both comfortable and cute. The scrunch fabric is has been one of Summer 2020’s biggest trends and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon! The Billie Scrunch Cropped Bikini Top ($11.99) features thin straps but a scooped neckline like Kylie’s, for optimal tanning. Then, the Pink Amie Scrunch High-Cut Bikini Bottom ($9.98) is perfect to pair with it to show off that booty! $21.97, pacsun.com

3. ZAFUL Women Swimsuit Halter Ribbed Polka Dot String Bathing Suit Bikini Set

Why not toss in a little pattern to celebrate your LDW in a bikini?! We’re loving this polka-dotted bikini by ZAFUL, and not only because it’s a great price! Your classic string bikini, the Zaful Halter Ribbed Polka Dot String Bikini features ties at the nape and back, as well as in the high-cut bottoms that add some length to your legs! So cute! $20, amazon.com

4. ASOS DESIGN Mix and Match Crinkle Triangle Bikini Top & Tie Side Bottoms

ASOS is the ultimate destination for mixing and matching different bikini sets, so if these picks aren’t perfect for your body type, you’ve got options in the same colorway. But, like in Kylie’s sultry wall photos, this Triangle Bikini Top and Tie-Side Bottoms offer minimal coverage that’s prime for tanning and optimal sex appeal! Tie-Dye is also so in right now, so this print is perfect to round out the summer in style this Labor Day Weekend. $35, asos.com

5. Frankies Bikinis Tia Top & Tia Bottom In Fuschia

The closest colorway to Kylie Jenner’s hot pink suits is the Fuschia, and they have the perfect sexy number if you’re inspired by the lip kit mogul’s bikini collection. The ultra-sexy Tia Top ($85) and Tia Bottom ($80) from Frankies Bikinis is both “sexy and slimming” with a ruching details that offer a custom fit with the ties. The triangle top bikini’s thin straps will be your go-to summer tri top, while the cheeky bottoms are both flattering and dainty! $165, frankiesbikinis.com

6. NBD Rachelle Bikini

Who doesn’t love to add a little sparkle into their lives? The NBD Rachelle Bikini does just that and more with its unique ties that will catch everyone’s eye on the beach or at the pool! Made with a stretchy lurex fabric, the Rachelle Bikini Top ($78) is a front tie style with a plunging neckline. The bottoms ($88) are slightly high-waisted with two extra thin straps around your hips for an added flare. Plus, you can’t beat the hot pink sparkling color! $166, revolve.com

7. Ganni Floral Balconette Bikini Top & Bottoms

Step up your bikini game with the ultra-feminine Ganni Floral Balconette Bikini Top ($115), paired with Ganni’s Floral Bottoms ($85)! Decorated with a soft floral motif, the bikini top ties at the shoulders, while the bodice is an underwire push-up for fab cleavage! Then, the bottoms are full coverage if you don’t love the cheeky look, and the high-waisted style gives a retro feel. $200, saksfifthavenue.com

8. Hunza G Gigi Bikini Set

Online shopping for bathing suits can be hard to do, but this Kylie Jenner-favorite brand comes in a one size fits most style that makes things easy! The Hunza G Gigi Bikini Set is similar to the one Kylie rocked in her sandy beach pics, but in a lighter pink with ultra-thin straps. The bottoms are a Brazilian cut for the ultra-cheeky feel, and leg elongated style! $180, shopbop.com

9. MOOSLOVER Women’s Ribbed Tie Bikini Brazilian Cheeky Bottom String Swimsuit

Instead of rocking your typical string bikini, the Mooslover Women’s Ribbed Tie Bikini and matching string bottoms offer a more intricate style to spice things up a bit! With interwoven tie straps, this bubblegum pink bikini has a little more flair than your standard string triangle bikini. We love the rope details in the ultra-thin straps! $28.99, amazon.com

10. Chelsea28 Scallop One-Shoulder Bikini Top & Scallop Hipster Bikini Bottoms

Ultra-comfy and ultra-cute, Chelsea28’s Scallop One-Shoulder Bikini Top ($49) and Scallop Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($29) is another Kylie-inspired look that’s sure to turn heads over Labor Day Weekend! The One-Shoulder Bikini Top is a unique look with a one-shouldered sleeve and scalloped neckline. Then, the bottoms sit low on your hips but match the top with the scalloped finish. $78, nordstrom.com