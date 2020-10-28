Khloe Kardashian has revealed in self-recorded footage for the latest ‘KUWTK’ episode that she was diagnosed with coronavirus back in March.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is finally revealing how reality TV’s most famous family dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, and a major bombshell was dropped in the latest preview: Khloe Kardashian had COVID-19. In a promo clip for the October 29 episode, the Good American mogul was totally bed bound, and her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner expressed their concern.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” Kim says to the camera. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.” Her mom also explained in self-filmed footage that she had “jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call.” Kris added that she was, “Trying to find somebody that could help her.”

The video then cut to a bed-bound Khloe, who spoke to the camera in self-recorded footage, revealing her diagnosis. “Just found out that I do have corona,” the mom-of-one said. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.” The mom to True Thompson said she experienced “vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes” along with extreme headaches. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she relays. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

The reality star certainly didn’t downplay the illness, saying to the camera, “Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this.” She concluded by assuring fans of the show that “we’re all gonna be ok” if everyone follows the correct protocols, and signed off by saying, “May God bless us all.”