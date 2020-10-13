‘KUWTK’ Preview: Khloe Reveals Why She Refuses To Take Sides After Kendall & Kylie’s Wild Fight

After Kylie and Kendall’s major fight in Palm Springs, Khloe Kardashian has decided not to take sides, she revealed in a new preview for ‘KUWTK’.

The Kardashian sisters are concerned after Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s massive fight in Palm Springs — but they want no part of that drama. Khloe Kardashian explained in a new preview of the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode that while she feels for Kendall, who suffers from anxiety, she doesn’t want to take sides. “I empathize with Kendall. I’ve had my fair share of sister fights, and it turns into a whole slew of emotions,” Khloe said in her talking head.

While she wants Kendall to feel “supported,” Khloe doesn’t think that ganging up on Kylie is the best way to demonstrate it. “Picking a side is not going to do anything right now,” Khloe tells the camera after discussing the incident with sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. “So I just hope Kendall and Kylie figure it out.”

The drama played out on the October 8 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kylie and Corey Gamble left Kendall at a gas station in Palm Springs as they made their way back to Los Angeles. For reference, Kylie’s house in Holmby Hills is about 125 miles, or two hours away from their Palm Springs pad. It began with a misunderstanding.

Kendall thought she was able to ride home with Kylie and Corey, and a very drunk Kylie disagreed. Why would I drop you home, Kendall? I’m not going to drive through the city to drop you home,” she said. When the group stopped at a gas station so Kylie could use the restroom, an argument broke out between the three. It ended with Kylie and Corey leaving Kendall as she called their sisters in tears.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8:00pm on E!