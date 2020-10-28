Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest clips of her mini-me daughter True marveling at an elaborate drive-through Halloween experience in Calabasas.

Halloween looks a little different this year, but two-year-old True Thompson is still getting in the spirit with her parents Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! The Good American mogul, 36, took to her Instagram Story on October 27, sharing clips of her mini-me daughter at the Nights of the Jack Halloween pop-up in Calabasas. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was staged as a drive-through experience, but it seems True still had plenty of dun!

Khloe shared multiple clips as True marveled at the themed decorations, including one which featured the popular character SpongeBob Squarepants. “That’s SpongeBob, how cute!” Khoe said to True, who was heard saying, “Goodbye, SpongeBob” as they drove by. The adorable tot could also be heard saying, “Look at all the pumpkins,” before KoKo warned her to keep her head inside the car.

The pair, who were joined by Tristan, also passed a mini version of the Hollywood sign and drove past pumpkins which featured the likeness of celeb couples such as Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, and Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. One of her final IG Stories showed True grasping onto her dad’s head, playing with his hair.

It came just days after the trio returned from Kim’s controversial 40th birthday getaway on a private island. In an Instagram post on Oct. 27, Kim wrote, “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she and her family had a great time, despite social media users urging Kim to “read the room” given the country is in the middle of a pandemic, and a tense political climate. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” she wrote.