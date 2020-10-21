Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Pic: ‘I Love You’

Kanye West shared the perfect message to Kim Kardashian on her birthday, wishing his wife a ‘Happy 40th’ by sharing a special photo of the couple!

This birthday message was an absolute home run! On October 21, Kanye West wished his beloved wife, Kim Kardashian, a happy 40th birthday by sharing the sweetest message on his Twitter account. For the tweet, Kanye shared a romantic throwback photo of the couple in an empty baseball stadium sharing a loving embrace and passionate kiss. Kim looked gorgeous in her long sleeve mini-dress, while the rapper, 43, was so dapper in his suit, which you can see here!

Far more endearing than the photo was the sweet message Kanye wrote to go along with it. “Been doing empty stadiums,” he began the caption to the post. “Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much,” he added. Kim’s been spending October 21 celebrating her milestone 40th birthday with family and friends, and her mom and sisters could not wait to wish the SKIMS mogul a happy birthday!

For her part, Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, 36, wrote the most touching note to her big sis on her special day. “My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I have admired. Still do and always will,” Khloe began the caption to her carousel post on Instagram, which featured a slew of images of Kim solo, with her sister, and the women with their family in current and throwback photos.

“The way you balance being a daughter, sister, Mommy, wife, friend, businesswoman, everyone’s go to for advice, concierge service to many LOL, It’s all very impressive. You make it all look so easy,” she continued. “I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving! We all love you so much,” Khloe went on, leaving her sweet birthday wish for last. “Happy birthday [Kim Kardashian]!! You are everything to so many but especially me. Until the end of time, I love you!!!”

Of course, Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, 64, could not wait to celebrate her “Kimberly,” taking to Instagram to share a slew of photos of Kim when she was just a baby, all the way to adulthood! “You are such a beautiful soul and an amazing human being … I thank God every day for you and for choosing me to be your Mom,” Kris began her emotional caption.

“You are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved,” Kris continued. “Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do. You are my sweet, beautiful girl inside and out, [Kim Kardashian].” Based on all of these beautiful messages from her family, we know Kim will have the absolute best birthday!