Kristen Stewart Takes Over GF Dylan Meyer’s IG With Rare Selfie & Important Voting Message

In a rare social media appearance, Kristen Stewart commandeered her girlfriend’s Instagram to tell Americans that they needed to get registered for the upcoming election and ‘vote for your f-cking lives.’

It’s always cute when partners lend stuff to their baes. Y’know, things like t-shirts, jackets, or — in the case of Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart — Instagram accounts. “I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account,” Dylan wrote on Sept. 22 while sharing a picture of Kristen, 30, in a shirt that read “VOTE.”

“For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today…” wrote Kristen. “It is national register to VOTE day. I never do this, but for anyone who has not registered to vote, please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f-cking lives.”

This is far from the first time that Kristen has voiced her political beliefs, and she’s unafraid to stand up for what she believes in — be it in the streets or on screen. “People shouldn’t put politics in art? Have you ever heard of art? What are you talking about?” she said during the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, per The Hollywood Reporter. “How you react to the world is political and human, and there’s no difference between those two things?”

Sometimes, Kristen doesn’t have a choice to be silent, not when high-profile celebs talk about her social life (and high-power politicians threaten to take away her rights.) In 2012, then private-citizen Donald Trump went after her for cheating on then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Kristen brought up this odd tweet when hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017 after Trump, 74, was elected president. “I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” she said, “I think he was in love with my boyfriend. …The President is not a huge fan of me, but that is so ok. But Donald, if you didn’t like me, then you’re probably really not going to like me now because I’m hosting SNL, and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Kristen is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The two were first seen making out in mid-August 2019. “I met her years ago on a movie, and I hadn’t seen her in six years,” she said when talking to Howard Stern in November, “and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’ She’s been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging.” During the conversation, Kristen said that she “can’t f-cking wait” to propose to Dylan, adding that she wants to be “reasonable about it.”

Did you know that you can also register to vote here, on HollywoodLife? Simply fill out the form below, courtesy of our friends at Rock The Vote. Now, get out there, and VOTE!