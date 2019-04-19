Kristen Stewart Appears to Wear Rob Pattinson’s Old Shirt & Robsten Fans Freak

Kristen Stewart caught Instagram’s attention when she was caught wearing a tee that looked an awful lot like one Robert Pattinson used to wear.

Well, well, well. What do we have here? Kristen Stewart may have committed the ultimate power move when she split with Robert Pattinson: stealing his favorite t-shirt. Kristen was spotted wearing a cropped Beastie Boys tee in December 2018, and as journalist Evan Ross Katz pointed out on Instagram — Robert used to wear what appears to be the same shirt all the time ( just not cropped). So the question remains: is this Robert’s old shirt, or do the exes just have the same taste in fashion and music? You can see Evan’s side-by-side comparison of Rob and Kristen here!

“I like to imagine Ms. Stewart getting custody of this T-shirt after her breakup with Mr. Pattinson in 2012 and immediately cutting it into this here crop top. A sensible crop for a relatable sentiment,” Evan wrote. Some fans are arguing that it’s not Robert’s shirt, as the sleeves on Kristen’s crop top, which says “get off my dick” on the back, appear to be much longer. Counterpoint: Kristen is much, much shorter than Rob — 5’5″ and 6’1″, respectively. The sleeves would obviously look longer on someone six inches shorter.

That’s enough for most Robsten fans to be convinced. The former Twilight stars broke up in 2012, but despite them moving on a long time ago, some fans are still hoping they’re endgame seven years later. “Robsten’s love story is better than Twilight because it involves T-shirt 😭😋,” one fan wrote in the comments when Comments By Celebs picked up the pics. “Ooo Robsten, my childhood memories.. 😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote another.

Despite their contentious breakup (Kristen was accused of cheating on Rob with director Rupert Sanders), Rob had nothing but good things to say about her during an April 2019 interview with USA Today. He admitted that he recently re-watched Twilight: New Moon, and now has nothing but “warm memories” of playing Edward Cullen, nearly 10 years later.