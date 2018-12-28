Robert Pattinson ‘Surprised’ To See Kristen Stewart ‘Falling Hard’ With New Girlfriend

Kristen Stewart has exclusively dated women since her split from Robert Pattison. Still, her ‘Twilight’ ex thinks about her all the time and is surprised she’s fallen for her latest GF so fast.

Kristen Stewart has become quite a love ’em and leave ’em lady with her trail of broken-hearted ex-girlfriends. She’s moved on to dating LA stylist Sara Dinkin just a month after her apparent sudden split from GF of nearly two years, model Stella Maxwell. Even her ex Robert Pattinson is having trouble keeping up with K-Stew’s love life. “Rob is surprised to see Kristen move through so many girlfriends so quickly. Seeing Kristen move from Stella to Sara has Rob wondering what it will take to keep Kristen happy, satisfied and interested,” a source close to the Damsel actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He thinks about Kristen all the time, but has moved on and healed from his broken heart a long time ago. He hopes Kristen finds true love and happiness,” the insider continues. Robert, 32, and Kristen, 28, dated throughout their starring roles in the Twilight franchise, but their relationship came to an end in 2013, just when the last film dropped. Since then Kristen has been linked to her former assistant Alicia Cargile from 2015-16, and in 2016 also had romances with French singer Soko and American sing-songwriter St. Vincent (real name Ann Clark) before settling down with Stella in 2017.

Most fans weren’t even aware that Kristen and Stella had split until pictures emerged on Dec. 20 of K-Stew romantically holding hands in LA with redheaded fashion blogger Sara. “Kristen is falling hard for Sara. She thinks Sara is smart, sexy and totally creative which Kristen find attractive. Kristen and Sara have been inseparable since they started dating and they are making romantic plans to share NYE together too. Kristen is not missing Stella at all,” our insider adds. K-Stew and Stella’s romance moved quickly too, as they moved in together in May of 2017 after just five months of dating. The former couple was last photographed together when the Victoria’s Secret model visited Kristen on the set of the Charlie’s Angels reboot in October.