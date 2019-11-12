Kristen Stewart Reveals She’ll ‘Absolutely’ Propose To Her Girlfriend: ‘I’m So F***ing In Love’

Ready for the big step — Kristen Stewart gushed about her partner, Dylan Meyer, in an interview with Howard Stern, telling the radio host her love is ‘undeniable.’

Kristen Stewart, 29, is ready and excited to take a huge step in her relationship with her partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The Charlie’s Angels star spoke with radio host Howard Stern on Nov. 5 about her personal life and her plans to propose, sparing as few details as she could. Kristen said she “can’t f—ing wait” to propose to Dylan, adding “I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.” Of course, Kristen has an idea of what to do — actually, she has a few. “I can’t say right now because she’ll find out,” she joked. “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think…I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

The pair actually met six years ago, but only recently took up together. Once she officially met Dylan, the actress said “all bets were off.” Their connection was instantaneous, with Kristen recalling, “She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” It was really love at first sight for Kristen, who revealed, in her impulsiveness, that she loved Dylan fairly early on in their relationship. “The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f—ing in love with you.’ Like, done,” she said. “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.” Kristen continued to gush about her “brilliant” partner, but also told Howard, amid giggling, “I have this really cool thing that I’m going to do that I want to tell you but I just can’t.”

It’s such an exciting time for Kristen, who has been very open about discussing her personal life and previous relationships as of late. The actress also opened up about her past relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, while talking to Howard. She even revealed that, at one point, she thought she and Rob could possibly get married. Kristen also described Rob as her “first love.”

Of course, their relationship did fizzle out after the couple were together for a number of years, but Kristen has gone on to speak so highly of her old flame and talented colleague. Upon hearing the news that Rob would be playing the next Batman in the upcoming film, Kristen felt “like he’s the only guy who could play that part…I am so happy for him, it is crazy…I’m very, very happy about that. I heard [the news] and was like, ‘Oh man!’ Yeah, it’s awesome,” she gushed to Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Sept. 7 while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. With everything seemingly so exciting in Kristen’s life, she has nothing but good things to look forward to in the future!