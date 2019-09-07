Kristen Stewart Says Ex Robert Pattinson Is ‘Only Guy’ Who Could Play Batman At TIFF Premiere: ‘I Am So Happy For Him’

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson — who are both at TIFF — had a dramatic relationship through their ‘Twilight’ years, but Kristen couldn’t be happier for his latest success!

There’s no bad blood between Kristen Stewart, 29, and Robert Pattinson, 33! Kristen expressed her support for her ex-boyfriend’s new role as Batman while making a red carpet appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Oh man, I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she gushed to Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I am so happy for him, it is crazy… I’m very, very happy about that. I heard [the news] and was like, ‘Oh man!’ Yeah, it’s awesome.” The actress also agreed that Rob had the “perfect cheekbones” to play caped crusader Bruce Wayne.

Kirsten was out supporting her new film Seberg, which made its premiere at TIFF on Saturday, September 7. Rob is also in Toronto, appearing on the red carpet for his black-and-white horror film The Lighthouse — which was also directed by former Batman director Christopher Nolan. There’s no word on whether Rob and Kristen have seen each other while they’re both in the Canadian city, but the usually low-key Rob has been out and about, attending Entertainment Weekly‘s party on the same night.

The two were in a highly publicized relationship while shooting the Twilight films between 2009 and 2013. where they portrayed the characters of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. The tumultuous relationship ended with a break-up after Kristen was caught kissing the director of her film Snow White and the Hunstman, but they reunited for a few months before calling it quits for good in April 2013. The couple — who had an incredible amount of on-screen chemistry — shot a total of four films together for the franchise, but haven’t worked together since. Kristen recently opened up about the relationship in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, saying “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by…so much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’“

Rob was rumored to be have been cast in the iconic role back in May, but the news was finally confirmed in August. The British actor follows a lengthy list of actors to portray the Dark Knight, including Christian Bale, George Clooney, and Ben Affleck, just to name a few. “I’d had Batman in my mind for a while,” Pattinson told Variety in an interview that was published September 3, admitting he’s already tried on the suit. “You do feel very powerful immediately…Once you’ve got [the suit] on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’” The film is expected to start shooting this winter and is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2021.