Kristen Stewart ‘Very Happy’ With New GF Dylan Meyer After Officially Splitting From Stella Maxwell

Kristen Stewart is head over heels for girlfriend Dylan Meyer, according to a new report, and has totally moved on from her on-again, off-again love, Stella Maxwell.

Following her latest split from girlfriend Stella Maxwell, Kristen Stewart has moved on with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The new couple are inseparable, and were first spotted embracing and kissing on August 16 — just a month after Kristen, 29, and Stella, 29, made out on a yacht. As a source told E! News, “Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan.” The Charlie’s Angels star is apparently going all in on this relationship, but still keeping things “fun” with Dylan during their honeymoon phase. “Kristen isn’t holding back at all and loves being with her,” the insider said. “They are moving quickly and always together.”

But the chance of Kristen getting back together yet again with Stella looms in the distance. The exes split twice in the past year! Kristen began dating fashion blogger Sara Dinkin after the last breakup, only to end things and get back together with Stella after just six months. The on-again ladies shared some passionate PDA while on vacation in Italy in July, but they’re apparently off again after just a few weeks. While Kristen’s committed to Dylan, “it will always be very easy for Kristen to fall back [in love] with Stella because they have history and an attraction. The chemistry is there and they know each other so well,” the insider explained.

Of course, there are some straggling Twilight fans who want Kristen to get back together with Robert Pattinson. There’s no chance that will ever happen, though. Rob is happily dating Suki Waterhouse, though he and Kristen remain friendly. And that’s that on that!