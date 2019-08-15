Less than a month ago Kristen Stewart seemed back together with ex Stella Maxwell, passionately kissing in Italy. Now the actress is locking lips with a new gal, writer Dylan Meyer

When it comes to Kristen Stewart‘s dating life, it’s getting hard to catch up with who her latest leading lady is. It sure seemed like she was back on with her ex, model Stella Maxwell, 29, after reuniting in May and being photographed passionately making out aboard a yacht in Italy on July 18. Now she’s in the arms of a new woman, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The two were photographed sitting on a New York City stoop on Aug. 15 and things looked pretty hot between the two ladies.

They sat close together with Dylan putting her arm around Kristen in one pic as they both checked their phones. Then the passion broke out as Kristen, 29, reached up and held Dylan’s face while giving her a big kiss. Eventually K-Stew put her other arm fully around the Miss 2059 tv series writer’s neck and pulled her in even closer as they openly made out.

It’s unclear if Kristen and Dylan are a hot new couple or just a fun summer fling. They walked around the city, even stopping in to grab some cool beverages and the pair was cuddling and nuzzling inside the cafe. Kristen kept things cool and chic in a cropped loose yellow t-shirt and Daisy Dukes with a pair of black sneakers on her feet. While she was wearing sunglasses, there was no mistaking the Charlie’s Angels star with her short dark brown hair dyed bleach blonde at the tips.

It looked so promising that K-Stew and Victoria’s Secret model Stella had reconciled following their Oct. of 2018 breakup after two years together. Kristen had been dating fashion blogger/stylist Sarah Dinkin from Dec. of 2018 through April of 2019, and they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss during the 1975‘s set at Coachella on April 12. But just over a month later Sarah was out of the picture and Kristen and Stella were photographed going for a walk in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood on May 20. By July they seems to be completely back on as they were photographed in bikinis, making out aboard a yacht off the coast of Italy and cuddling each other close. Now Kristen’s with Dylan kissing in NYC so the only thing for sure is that K-Stew has a very healthy love life.