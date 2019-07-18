Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Pack On The PDA On Boat In Italy – See Adorable Pics

Kristen Stewart and GF Stella Maxwell got hot and heavy during a romantic boat ride in Italy, four months after rekindling their relationship. Their PDA was downright adorable.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell made it very apparent that they’re back together and stronger than ever after their temporary, six-month breakup. The Charlie’s Angels star, 29, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel, also 29, were spotted having the time of their lives while lounging on a yacht off the coast of Italy, and there was plenty of PDA involved. Kristen and Stella relaxed in the sunshine on the deck of their luxury ride, along with a group of friends, as they sipped drinks and cuddled while wearing skimpy bikinis. At one point, Stella was seen leaning over with her arms wrapped around Kristen, then going in for a sweet kiss. They only had eyes for each other during their romantic trip! See pics of Kristen and Stella making out on their yacht in Italy HERE.

Kristen and Stella dated for two years, only to sadly break up in October 2018. But by March 2019, it was totally on again. The ladies were hanging out together in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, and while there was no PDA involved… it was clear that something was going down again. The confirmation that Kristen and Stella are an item again is likely devastating to the remaining Robsten shippers. When news broke that Robert Pattinson‘s going to play the next Dark Knight in The Batman, some fans even lobbied to get Kristen to play Catwoman. While that would be amazing, it’s just not in the cards, a source at the studio told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Plus, she has her own major franchise to deal with. The actress is one of the stars of the upcoming, highly-anticipated Charlie’s Angels reboot film, and she kicks major ass in the trailer. While Rob and Kristen aren’t together, they are friends, and he’s very proud of all she’s accomplished in her career. That’s what friends are for!