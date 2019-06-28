Robert Pattinson: Why He’s ‘Proud’ Of Kristen Stewart For Taking On ‘Iconic’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Role

Robert Pattinson is so excited to see Kristen Stewart, kick butt as one of ‘Charlie’s Angels’. He’s totally proud of his ex-GF for all the success she’s had in her career, we’ve learned exclusively.

They broke up 10 years ago, but Robert Pattinson still has Kristen Stewart‘s back. In fact, the actor was just as stoked as the rest of us when he saw his ex-girlfriend in the Charlie’s Angels trailer! Kristen, 29, is primed to kick serious butt in the reboot of the classic action franchise, and he’s incredibly “proud” that she’s taking on this role, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob is very excited for Kristen,” a source close to the High Life star told us. “He’s hearing good things about the movie and will for sure watch it. Rob thinks Kristen is so talented and he’s glad to see her taking on such a huge, iconic role. He’s proud of her.”

How sweet is that? Both Rob and Kristen have been through a lot in the past decade, following their breakup and the Twilight era, and they’ve both come out on top. As a second source close to Rob, who was recently cast as the new Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he’s actually pretty tickled that they both switched to action films. “He thinks it’s pretty wild that he and Kristen are now dealing with major franchises when they were doing more independent stuff over the last few years,” the source said. “Rob likes that they are on the same trajectory career-wise again, because when they see or talk to each other they can just talk about how awesome things are going. He’s proud of Kristen, and hopes that Charlie’s Angels is a hit for her and she has tons of success.”

“Rob is really happy for Kristen because she is doing exactly what she loves, and any time a friend is in a good place it’s special to Rob,” the source added. “It makes him happy to see that she is doing so well.” HollywoodLife reached out to Robert Pattinson’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.