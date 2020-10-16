Zoe Saldana Urges Mothers To ‘Pinky Promise’ Their Kids & ‘Vote Like A Madre’ On November 3

Zoe Saldana wants you to ‘Vote Like A Madre’ on November 3! She urged Latinx moms to back candidates who support climate change initiatives in this EXCLUSIVE election PSA.

Zoe Saldana is encouraging Latinx mothers like herself to “Vote Like A Madre” on Election Day! The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, joined forces with the political group, which encourages voters (mothers, specifically) to support candidates who have vowed to fight climate change. As Zoe puts it in a new video, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, mothers should “use our love for our kids to save their planet.” You can watch her full video below:

“I’m urging you to join our movement and make a promise to your kids that you’ll never break — a pinky promise,” Zoe says in the powerful at-home video. “Pinky promise your kids that this election, you’ll Vote Like A Madre. That you will choose candidates with bold plans to fight climate change. Post your promise with #VoteLikeAMadre and challenge your friends to do the same. Then go to votelikeamadre.com to make a voting plan and learn more about how to use our love for our kids to save their planet. Muchas gracias.”

Zoe is the mother of three children with husband Marco Perego Saldana — five-year-old twin sons Bowie and Cy, and three-year-old son Zen. So this is a cause near and dear to her heart. Vote Like A Madre believes that backing a candidate who believes that action against climate change can ensure several important things about our children’s futures: they can breathe fresh air, live in a world “filled with life,” and not have to worry about the threat of floods, droughts, and disasters impacting their futures.

She’s not the only famous face backing Vote Like A Madre. Jennifer Lopez counts herself as part of the voting group. The Marry Me star, 51, voiced her support during an Instagram Live interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama on September 22. “One of the most important things we do as mothers is to make sure and vote and make our voices heard,” JLo said. “You have to get out there and do the work. You can’t wait around for someone else to make it good for you. You have to do your part. We need you to understand that one, two, three, four, five votes can make the difference.”

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time in many states before the November 3 presidential election. You can register to vote here, on HollywoodLife, by filing out the form below: