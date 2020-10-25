Happy 36th Birthday, Katy Perry: See The New Mom’s 24 Hottest Red Carpet Looks Over The Years

New mom Katy Perry turns 36 years old on Oct. 25, and in honor of the big day, we’re looking back at some of her best red carpet looks over the years!

Happy birthday to the one and only Katy Perry! While 2020 hasn’t allowed many opportunities for stars to get glammed up and hit the red carpet, the singer has attended plenty of high-profiled events over the years — and she ALWAYS brings it with her fashion. While Katy loves to wear eccentric and out-there outfits sometimes, she’s also rocked plenty of sexy looks on the red carpet over the years, and we’re flashing back to the best of the best!

At a holiday-themed concert event, Katy was the ultimate lady in red. She wore a gorgeous, calf-length red dress, which featured a lingerie-style, bustier top. She paired the look with pointy red heels, as well as a matching red hat. Of course, her glam look also included bright red lipstick to go with the holiday-inspired look.

Wearing a white outfit is always a risk, but Katy pulled it off perfectly while attending the MTV Video Music Awards. She rocked a form-fitting white gown, that featured just one sleeve and a majorly plunging neckline. One wrong movement and the fabric across her chest could’ve easily fallen out of place! Katy completed the look with dramatic hoop earrings to add even more of a wow-factor to the ensemble.

While attending the Grammy Awards, Katy wore a pink strapless gown that hugged the top of her body tightly. The dress expanded outward toward the bottom, and had silver fabric across the chest. She wore pink lipstick to match, and slicked her short hair back to add an edgier look with the soft dress.

The Met Gala is truly the one place where anything goes on the red carpet, and Katy went all-out by dressing as a chandelier at the event in 2019. Her mini dress was dripping in diamonds that went all the way up around her neck, and the look was complete with a giant light fixture around her waist. Plus, her headpiece was a second, smaller light fixture, with chains of diamonds dripping down her body!

There are plenty of more amazing looks from Katy where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out some more of her best red carpet looks over the years.