Kim Kardashian Likes Tweet About Voting For Joe Biden After Kanye West Votes For Himself

Shortly after husband Kanye West told the world that he voted for himself, Kim Kardashian liked a tweet about voting for his opponent, Joe Biden. So… did she?

Hours after Kim Kardashian told fans that she voted in the 2020 presidential election, she may have accidentally given insight into who she voted for — and it’s not her husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star liked two tweets on Election Day, November 3, including one encouraging voters to back Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

kim didnt even vote for kanye💀 pic.twitter.com/SPSkLUy0zz — Mark Tan ひ🌟 (@MarkTanTheGOAT) November 3, 2020

The tweet in question was posted by Kid Cudi, and included a selfie showing the rapper wearing his “I VOTED” sticker. “Vote for Biden if you a real one,” he captioned the photo. Twitter users immediately noticed that she liked the tweet, and sounded off on Twitter. “When Kanye West loses he about to rant about Kim and Cudi not helping him and still somehow slip in Drake LMAO,” one fan joked. “If Kim Kardashian didn’t vote for Kanye .. why should you?” another person asked.

Kanye revealed earlier on Election Day that he, of course, had voted for himself. The Birthday Party candidate, 41, posted a photo of himself filling out a ballot on Twitter, taken at a polling station. He captioned it, “KANYE2020” with an American flag emoji. He posted a video while submitting his ballot, captioned, “The first vote of my life.” Yes, the presidential candidate has never voted before. Strangely, he didn’t vote in any of the other races on the ballot — just wrote in his own name and left.

Kim has never publicly endorsed her husband, simply tweeting an American flag emoji when he announced his candidacy on the Fourth of July. In the weeks leading up to the election, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, posed on Instagram in a “Vote Kanye” baseball cap. Their seven-year-old daughter, North West, wore a “Vote For Kanye” tee while out and about, too. While she has met with President Donald Trump several times, Kim endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.