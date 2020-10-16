See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian Publicly Supports Kanye West’s Presidential Run With ‘Vote Kanye’ Hat

Political News Editor

Kourtney Kardashian made it clear who she’s backing in the 2020 election by rocking a ‘Vote Kanye’ hate on Instagram. This is the first time she’s publicly supported his presidential campaign.

Kourtney Kardashian is throwing her weight behind brother-in-law Kanye West in the 2020 election. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, voiced her support for his presidential campaign publicly for the first time, posing in a “Vote Kanye” baseball cap on Instagram. She tagged Kanye in the October 15 Instagram Story, sharing a link to his campaign merch store.

The $40 hat is actually the cheapest item out of Kanye’s merch. His diehard campaign supporters (or people looking to collect something ironic) can purchase a $160 “Kanye 2020 Vision” hoodie in light blue, or an $80 “Vote Kanye” hoodie in black. Kourtney’s backing of her brother-in-law, who announced his candidacy on July 4, comes just 18 days before the November 3 presidential election.

Kanye is only on the ballot in 12 states as the representative of the “Birthday Party.” But in California, where Kourtney is presumably registered to vote, he is only listed as the Vice Presidential candidate for the American Independent Party, with Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente as his running mate. Kanye’s campaign issued a statement on October 8 regarding the surprising inclusion, calling it “unauthorized” and “deceitful.” He urged his fans to write him in as a presidential candidate, instead.

“The political party in California that listed my name as its VP candidate has done so without my knowledge,” Kanye’s statement read. “Californians, I ask for your vote for president and urge you to write in ‘Kanye West.'” Four days later, Kanye released his first campaign ad — just three weeks before the election, in which he believes he can beat out Joe Biden and Donald Trump. As a presidential campaign election expert previously told HollywoodLife, an extraterrestrial has a better shot at that.

In his campaign ad (watch HERE), Kanye vowed to “restore the nation’s commitment to faith” and “build a stronger country by building stronger families.” Later, Kanye told reporters he was “getting the West Wing ready” after seeing poll results that had him at 40,000 votes in Kentucky. Unfortunately, the poll wasn’t real; a news station mistakenly published a mockup.