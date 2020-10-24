Watch
Hollywood Life

Kanye West Declares His ‘Calling’ Is To Be ‘The Leader Of The Free World’ In Joe Rogan Interview — Watch

Kanye West 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Cody, WY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Despite his ongoing personal dramas, troubled rapper Kanye West is all smiles at the wheel of his Ford Raptor as he cruises through the town in Cody, Wyoming. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West wears a security vest and has 2020 shaved in his head as he rants and raves at his first campaign rally in South Carolina. 19 Jul 2020 Pictured: Kanye West. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689630_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
File photo dated October 11, 2018 of artist Kanye West speaks in the Oval Office of the White House during a meeting with President Trump to discuss criminal justice system and prison reform in Washington, DC. US rapper Kanye West took to Twitter over the weekend to announce he was running for president, with his declaration quickly going viral and prompting a flurry of speculation. His wife Kim Kardashian West and entrepreneur Elon Musk endorsed him. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Rapper Kanye West is running as an independent in the 2020 Presidential election, and told Joe Rogan he believes his ‘calling’ in life is to be the ‘leader of the free world’.

Kanye West, 43, was in the shower when his “calling” came to him: the rapper wants to be “the leader of the free world”. Kanye certainly didn’t hold back during his three-hour long interview with Joe Rogan on the October 24 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. He talked all things music, politics, religion, and family, amid his bid for the presidency in the upcoming election.

kanye
Kanye West got very candid in his new interview with Joe Rogan. Image: AP

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he said. “I’m not here to down [Donald] Trump or down [Joe] Biden, I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace.” The “Famous” hitmaker, who rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a rapper, spoke at length about the music industry.

kanye
The rapper said his calling in life is to be the leader of the free world. Image: AP

“I’m not at war with the music industry. I’m just saying we need to innovate. When I posted my contracts, I had ten contracts that kept putting me inside a labyrinth and things we don’t need,” he began. “Prince would say we don’t need the distribution part. I’m the kind of person where I’m not trying to eliminate anyone’s job. There’s a way both parties can be happy. These deals can be flipped in a way that they’re just more fair.”

The Yeezy designer said his father told him that it was a “bad business”. He explained, “This is a negative thought I’m putting into the universe — but I thought about Bruce and Brandon Lee. This is Sony and Universal and I’m willing to put the blue paint on my face and go out and do this because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “At this point music loses me money. Of my $5 billion net worth, music is negative $4 million.”