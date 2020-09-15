Caitlyn Jenner Fiercely Defends The Kardashians After Joe Rogan Shades Them As ‘Crazy Bitches’

Caitlyn Jenner is clapping back at podcast host Joe Rogan, after he dissed Cait’s former Kardashian stepdaughters and ex-wife Kris Jenner ‘crazy bitches’ and joked that they caused her to transition.

Caitlyn Jenner apparently hasn’t seen comedian Joe Rogan‘s 2016 Netflix comedy special Triggered, where he joked, “If you spend that many years among the Kardashians, you’ll become a woman, too.” He referred to the Olympic athlete’s 2015 transition and mocked that the Kardashian women were demons. But Cait did get wind of him discussing the four-year-old bit during a Sept. 11 The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The 70-year-old is infuriated that Joe said, “maybe if you live with crazy bitches long enough, they f**king turn you into one,” saying it was cruel towards the transgender community. In a since deleted post, Caitlyn defended the Kardashian sisters Kourtney, 41, Kim, 39, and Khloe, 36, as her “daughters” and praised her ex-wife Kris Jenner, 64. She also said that Joe’s comments were damaging to the trans community.

Joe, 53, and his guest, retired MMA fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy, discussed the former Fear Factor host’s former bit about Cait. “When I wanted to make a joke about Caitlyn Jenner, what I talked about was — the first thing I talked about was how living with all women — I have three daughters and my wife, and the way I described was it’s like if my manhood was a mountain of marbles, every day they take two. Like, you have so many marbles. God. It’s every day, they snatch a marble, snatch a marble.”

He continued, “And my whole bit was getting to, I was — I wanted to get to people are saying ‘[she] was born a woman. [she] has always been a woman’. I was like, ‘Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy bitches long enough, they f**king turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy. Maybe that too.'” Tim interjected, “Especially those ones,” referring to the Kardashians. “Especially those ones. So I had to figure out a way to do, and so I came up with this thing where they’re demons and they whisper in [her] ear in the middle of night and they talk [her] into being a woman,” Joe said regarding his comedy special bit about Caitlyn.

“But it took forever to find a way, but it worked. It worked and people didn’t even get mad at me for it. I just had to figure out a way to do it,” Joe explained. “First of all, I belittle myself. And then I explain it in a way where it’s not dehumanizing trans people. It’s just like saying, ‘Are we sure? Are we sure?’ We lost a f**king Olympic gold medalist, goddamn it. We lost one of our greatest athletes ever. You look in the record book, what does it say now under [Caitlyn Jenner]? What does it say? Are you even allowed to say that anymore?”

When Tim responded, “I don’t think you can. Wikipedia is going to put up whatever they want, which won’t be factual. But how would the record books portray that?” Joe replied, “I don’t know how they handle it. If you say that on Twitter, you’ll get banned for life. If you call [her Caitlyn] on Twitter, it’s deadnaming. They’ll ban you for life.” Deadnaming is using the name a person used before they transitioned, which we did not do when transcribing Caitlyn’s former name from the podcast.