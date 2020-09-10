Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Whether She’s Surprised At ‘KUWTK’ Ending & Admits Family Didn’t Share News With Her

The KarJenner family kept Caitlyn Jenner in the dark about ‘KUWTK’ coming to an end. Now, she’s revealing how she feels about the show winding down after 14 years.

It’s been quite awhile since Caitlyn Jenner had any significant airtime on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she was not kept in the loop about the future of the show. In fact, Caitlyn found out that KUWTK was ending after 14 years the same way the rest of us did — when the family broke the news on social media. “I heard it on the news!” Caitlyn told Australia’s The Morning Show. “Nobody called me. I heard it through the media.”

When asked whether she was surprised that the famous family decided to pull the plug on the show, Caitlyn said, “No.” However, she did gush over the series and praise her ex, Kris Jenner, for keeping it going for so long. “That show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history,” Caitlyn raved. “The girls and Kris have just done an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long.”

However, she also admitted to understanding why it was time to end this era. “Everybody is in a different place now,” Caitlyn explained. “And I think it’s time to move on. What a run.” Caitlyn actually went through one of the biggest changes of her life — coming out as transgender and transitioning — on KUWTK, and was a staple on the show for many years. She even briefly had her own spin-off, I Am Cait.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for the second half of its 19th season on Sept. 17. Its 20th and final season will air sometime at the beginning of 2021. This news was revealed by Kris, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick in a message to fans, which they published on Sept. 8.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” they wrote. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”