Caitlyn Jenner showed off her humorous side when she and Sophia Hutchins took on several memorable ‘KUWTK’ scenes!

What a hilarious way to start your weekend! Caitlyn Jenner, 70, may have a new career in the world of comedy based off of how well she was able to impersonate her daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The decorated Olympian expertly recreated a ton of iconic KUWTK moments with her pal Sophia Hutchins, 24, in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, August 14. One of the more memorable scenes that fans will definitely notice was the one where Kim lost her diamond earring during a fabulous getaway and had a meltdown in the water.

Caitlyn dressed the part in a stunning white bathing suit while pretending to lose her diamond earring in a pool (compared to Kim who was in a large body of water). Sophia then comes out as Kourtney where she hilarious said, “Kim there are people that are dying!” Other legendary lines from the long-running E! series that the two buddies expertly lip synced and acted to included the following: “Take off my boot. OMG my boot not my foot!” and “Its disgusting to be related to you.”

The KarJenner family has poked fun at each other before on the TikTok platform. Kylie Jenner, 23, and her internationally known momager Kris Jenner, 64, made people LOL when they recreated a very memorable fight that happened between Kourtney and her ex-flame Scott Disick, 37, back in April of this year.

Kourtney has been seen many times on the popular video platform. She and new BFF Addison Rae, 19, took on a KUWTK scene where the mother-of-three mimics herself and says “I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night.” Meanwhile Addison takes on the role of Larsa Pippen, 46, who responds, “Yeah, that’s totally normal.”

Even Kourtney’s kids have gotten in on the TikTok fun! Her eldest Mason Disick, 10, (who she shares with Scott along with daughter Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5) bopped along to “100 Racks” by Quality Control and Offset with his doting mother and Addison in late June in a clip that was super fun to watch!