Zoë Kravitz Drags ‘Disgusting’ Trump During Fiery Clapback At Fan: ‘I Don’t Like White Supremacists’

Zoë Kravitz isn’t mincing words when it comes for her feelings about President Donald Trump, calling 45 ‘disgusting’ and a ‘white supremacist’ in a scathing IG post.

Zoë Kravitz isn’t interested in talking about Donald Trump anymore. The Batman star, 31, decided to spread some love on Instagram, instead, by posting a smokin’ hot photo of Rihanna wearing fishnets and leather. Zoë accompanied the photo, which you can see here, with a snarky (and perfect) message: “”I’m so tired of seeing 45’s disgusting ass face. so instead of posting about him having covid, here’s a picture of @badgalriri looking hotter than [fire emoji]. #thisisimportant”.

While the photo was obviously appreciated, Zoë received some backlash from conservative fans who wanted to know why she was bashing the president. “I have to ask. Can you give me an educated statement as to why you hate Trump?” one Instagram follower commented. Zoë’s reply was simple and stabbing: “I have this weird thing where I don’t like white supremacists.”

Trump recently came under fire for refusing to disavow white supremacist groups during the September 29 presidential debate. Instead of unequivocally calling white supremacy wrong, he told the hate group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Founded in 2016, the Proud Boys are self-described “western chauvinists” who have begun deploying in groups to Black Lives Matter protests to wreak havoc.

Proud Boys member Jason Kessler organized the 2017 “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists and neo-Nazis protested the removal of a Confederate statue. The rally erupted into violence, ending in the death of a peaceful protester named Heather Heyer. Trump responded to the incident by condemning “hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides,” and claimed that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Zoë’s Instagram post came the same day that former First Lady Michelle Obama released her “closing argument” for electing Democrat Joe Biden on November 3. Calling Trump “morally wrong,” Obama said that the president and his allies are “stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, [and] whipping up violence and intimidation” in order to win the election. “