Selena Gomez Promises To DM Fans Who Can Prove They’re Registered To Vote: ‘Take Action’

For any of Selena Gomez’s fans who want to personally message with their idol, all they have to do is register to vote! The singer is offering up DM’s to anyone who can provide a screenshot that they’ve signed up.

Selena Gomez wants to encourage as many of her young fans as possible to hit the voting booths in November 2020. But they can’t participate in the presidential and statewide elections unless they’ve taken the time to register. It’s quick and fairly simple, and now Selena has given fans all the reason in the world to sign up. The 27-year-old “Back to You” singer says she’ll direct message anyone who can show her a screen shot that they have officially registered to vote. With the message shown to her 178 million Instagram followers, she could end up getting a lot of folks in place to hit the polls.

On June 3, the “Wolves” singer took to her Instagram stories and reposted a message from the site When We All Vote. It included the message, “Three actions you can take to help strengthen our democracy.” Selena then wrote, “I’ll be responding to DM’s of people who show me a screenshot that they’re registered to vote.” Talk about a chance of a lifetime! Getting a DM from Selena and the only catch is signing up to perform a civic duty that Americans are so fortunate to have.

In the instructions for the three steps mentioned in Selena’s IG stories, the first one was “Register to vote.” The site provided a number to text the word “vote” to, and the link to whenweallvote.org/register. The next opportunity was to “organize,” by becoming a Voting Squad Captain or helping organize friends and family in one’s community to get out and actually cast their ballots.

The final instruction from When We All Vote was to “Mobilize,” by taking the safe voting pledge and get five friends to do the same. While Selena didn’t say she needed fans to do all three steps, she encouraged it through sharing the site’s message. Once she gets fans to register to vote, then Sel’s next mission will be to get them to actually show up to the polls and cast their ballots. She’s already helped When We All Vote with getting Americans to participate in the 2020 Census, so the “Boyfriend” singer is a real treasure when it comes to celebrities who are willing to help better their country.

Selena isn’t the only star encouraging her fans to get out and vote. Rihanna, 32, took to her Instagram on June 2 and shared a list of states having primary, local or statewide elections. She wrote in the caption, “VOTE. Ya ain’t got sh*t else to do man! Get yo a** off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest…vote for the change you want!!!” In these times of civil unrest, casting a vote is the most peaceful form of change and protest. You can even register do it right here, by filling out the information below.